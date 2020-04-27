Updated versions of revisions for the existing plans for the Challis Forest and the Salmon Forest are now available online, according to a news release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Public workshops on the plans had been scheduled in April, but all were canceled because of coronavirus restrictions. Forest officials said they will “engage the public in discussions about the plan review when appropriate.”
The revisions can be found at http://bit.ly/2uHCifZ. The online documents include the current plan direction organized by resource area. Also on the site is information about laws, regulations and policies enacted since the plans were developed in 1987 and 1988. Most recently, planning team members have refined the documents to include feedback from cooperating agencies which was presented during an early March meeting.
Forest officials said they made the online documents easier to navigate and understand.
Work to revise the forest plans began in 2017 with the intent of developing one plan for the two forests which were administratively combined more than two decades ago. Some people questioned the need for any changes to the plans and asked for more thorough examination of the plans. The documents now online are the result of that additional work.
No decision has been made by the forest supervisor about whether to revise or amend either plan.