Workshops about the ongoing Salmon-Challis National Forest plan revision process are scheduled to begin Nov. 1.
The first session runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Salmon office of the Idaho Fish and Game Department.
A meeting runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Challis Legion Hall. On Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon another session takes place at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center in Mackay. The final scheduled session runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Community Campus in Hailey.
A workshop is planned in Arco later in November, as are webinars.
Public input is sought to help forest officials determine what issues should be addressed in the forest plan so forest employees can design different scenarios to meet the needs of the forest and the community, forest plan revision team leader Josh Milligan said.
"This is our chance to share the forest's thinking about how to approach plan development," Milligan said. "We are still far from diving into the details. We are not yet in the environmental analysis phase, so we are not talking about specific alternatives at these workshops."