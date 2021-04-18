Prescribed burns are planned to begin this month and continue through June in various parts of the Salmon-Challis Forest.
According to a news release from the Forest Service, between 300 and 500 acres are to be burned east of the northern Grouse Peak communication site in the Lawson Creek drainage.
Another 200 to 400 acres in the Crane Basin southeast of Challis are to be burned. About 200 acres are to be burned near Mosquito Flats Reservoir, 8 miles north and west of Challis.
Bartlett Creek, about 30 miles west of Mackay, is pegged for a burn of between 300 and 500 acres, along the North Fork of the Big Lost River in the Bartlett Creek drainage.
The largest burn is planned for the Sunset and South Lost area, 13 miles northeast of Mackay. Between 500 and 2,000 acres are to be burned near Pass Creek drainage there.
All the burns are designed to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat. Forest officials remind people that smoke will likely be visible in the Challis and Mackay areas. Signs will be posted in all burn areas and neighbors will be notified in advance.