Colson Creek Road, in the North Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis Forest, is again open to vehicles less than 64 inches wide, according to officials with the forest and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
The road had been closed since 2013 after it was damaged from severe washouts following the 2012 Mustang Fire. That fire burned about 342,000 acres and in July 2013, "a significant flooding and debris flow event" occurred, the release said. The flood and debris flow is believed to have originated from a thunderstorm over the area that burned in the fire. Streamside vegetation was uprooted and flooding damaged structures and a dam.
Forest officials are trying to determine how to open the road to wider vehicles, forest Public Affairs Officer Amy Baumer said in a news release, but the process is expected to take between one and three years. Analysis and public input are part of the process.
One option under consideration is to construct a section of the new road away from the stream channel, following old logging roads, before connecting to the upper section of the road. Under that scenario, the old section of the road along the stream would be removed and rehabilitated to allow the stream to flow naturally.