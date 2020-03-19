Public access to Forest Service offices is now being limited to reduce the potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
That affects the Salmon-Challis Forest offices in Challis, Mackay, Salmon, Leadore and North Fork and the Sawtooth Forest office in Stanley.
Forest Service employees will continue to work and answer phone calls to provide information and assist forest users, Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said in a news release. In-person meetings can be arranged, when appropriate, he said.
Forest office phone numbers are: Salmon 208-756-5100, Challis-Yankee Fork 208-879-4100, Challis-Middle Fork 208-879-4101, Mackay 208-588-3400, North Fork 208-865-2700 and Leadore 208-768-2500.
The forest office number in Stanley is 208-774-3000. The number for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area visitor center is 208-727-5000. Sawtooth Forest Supervisor Jim DeMaagd said people can call ahead to arrange to buy permits or passes and schedule face-to-face meetings for that business.