Three open houses where people can learn about forest projects and ask questions of Forest Service personnel are planned in Challis, Mackay and North Fork in early June.
The events are geared to three ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest. Stations will be set up where people can learn about the priority programs in each district, hear about plans for 2022 projects, bring up their concerns and ask questions of forest specialists.
The Challis open house will be staffed by personnel from the Challis-Yankee Fork and Middle Fork ranger districts. The six planned stations will focus on fire, vegetation management, recreation and trails, engineering and roads, minerals, and range, fisheries and drought.
The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Challis Community Event Center on Clinic Road.
On Wednesday, June 8, an open house is scheduled outdoors at the North Fork Ranger District office from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stations there will focus on timber, silviculture, fuels, fire, archaeology, recreation and engineering. The office is located at 11 Casey Road.
The third open house takes place in Mackay on Friday, June 10. Staged at the Lost River Ranger District office at 716 W. Custer, stations will focus on fire and fuels, recreation and range.
More open houses are planned later in June for the Salmon-Cobalt and Leadore ranger districts. Those dates haven’t been determined.