The Bayhorse drainage and 8 Mile Creek will be augmented in the coming year, Heath Perrine told Challis City Council members.
Perrine is the interim district ranger for the Salmon-Challis Forest Challis-Yankee Fork District. He said the 8 Mile project is the Forest Service’s “biggest landscaping project right now.”
Perrine said the creek is in an unnatural state because of historic logging. The area around the creek was logged to the point there were no trees left to fall in the creek. Fallen trees are an important part of a moving body of water’s ecosystem because they affect the water’s hydrology and fish population, according to Perrine.
“Right now, 8 Mile is a gravel bed,” Perrine told council members.
Perrine said there are two ways the Forest Service’s rehabilitation plan will remedy the situation. He said dead, whole trees from the Yankee Fork area will be placed in the creek and the road next to the creek will be moved farther away.
Scoping for the project will begin soon and his plan is to start work in the summer of 2020.
“For Bayhorse, we’re looking at commercial options, several prescriptive timber efforts and a road component,” Perrine said in a later interview.
Forest Service employees will conduct a commercial thinning and timber sale, which Perrine described as a “pretty typical op.”
Forest officials want to reduce the number and intensity of wildfires in the area and this work should do that.
The burn efforts will consist of what Perrine called adaptive management strategies. That means Forest Service workers prescribe densities for specific tree stands based on the trees’ species, the field size, economics and other factors. Perrine said the more focused effort will boost efficiency and make the project as a whole “a much thinner document.”
The road component of the project will require the relocation of several roads in the Bayhorse drainage. Perrine said the roads are being moved because they are too steep and because of degradation they are having a negative impact on water resources. The roads and their turnouts will be widened.
Perrine said scoping for the project will begin in March and he “hopes to have draft decision by the end of 2020 so we can implement the plan in 2021.”