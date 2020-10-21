People have until Oct. 26 to submit comments on possible changes to how the Forest Service manages electronic bike use on national forests and grasslands.
The proposed changes would update the Forest Service definition of a bicycle and e-bike, according to a news release, and create three categories for e-bikes.
Comments can be submitted online to the Forest Service via https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=ORMS-2619. Comments may be emailed to Penny Wu at penny.wu@usda.gov or submitted to her by calling 303-275-5168.
Under the proposed changes, a bicycle would be defined as a human-powered, pedal-driven device with two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. E-bikes would be defined as a motor vehicle with two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other, with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.
Class 1 e-bikes are equipped with an engine that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and stops when the e-bike reaches 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes also stop assisting the rider at that speed, but bikes in this category may exclusively propel themselves by motor. Class 3 e-bikes have engines similar to Class 1, but stop assisting at 28 mph.
“The steady advancement in technology and the continued increase in popularity has led to an uptick in e-bike use on federally managed land,” Amy Baumer with the Salmon-Challis Forest said. “The proposed updates to Forest Service directives will generally align with proposed changes at other federal land management agencies.”
According to Baumer, the Forest Service manages about 159,000 miles of trails. E-bikes today are allowed on about 38 percent of those trails.