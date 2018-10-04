Forest Service employees should be out and about on forest roads and in developed and dispersed recreation sites in the near future, gathering survey data from forest users.
The Forest Service employees will all wear bright vests and be near signs that state "Traffic Survey Ahead." They want to talk to Salmon-Challis National Forest users, so people are asked to stop and talk. The interviewers will ask questions about people's visits to forests. All information is voluntary and confidential. The interviews take between 8 and 13 minutes to complete, according to a news release from the forest.
This type of survey has been conducted on every national forest at least once in the last five or so years. Forest officials say new surveys are being conducted so information can be updated and recreation trends evaluated. The information has proven useful for forest planning and tourism planning by local communities. The surveys help show how many people use forest lands and what kinds of activities they engage in while in the forest. Data is also collected to help gauge how satisfied people are with their forest visits and the economic effects those visits have on the local economy.
More information about the survey program is available online at www.fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/nvum.