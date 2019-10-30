Comments about changes being made to the Carmen Creek Trail are being accepted by Salmon-Challis Forest officials until Nov. 25.
Proposed changes include relocating seasonal route closure gates, installing barriers for motorized vehicles, rehabilitating a one-mile stretch of the trail, rerouting the trail and improving signage.
Comments may be sent to District Ranger Ken Gebhardt, P.O. Box 180, North Fork, Idaho 83466 by phone at 208-865-2700 or emailed to wildsalmonriver@fs.fed.us.
The seasonal closure gate would be removed from Carmen Creek Bridge and be replaced by two gates, one at the beginning of Route 069 and the other on Route 069B. Both gates will allow access for people, livestock and bicycles year-round while restricting unauthorized motor vehicle use during the closed season. Each gate would have a permanent, metal sign posted indicating the open season of motorized use.
The parking and turn-around area would be improved later. The information kiosk near the parking area would be updated with information on route designations, seasons of use and other trail information.
The proposal would change Route 069 designation from open to all vehicles to closed due to open stream crossings and other wet areas that make the route impassable to vehicles. A physical barrier would be erected at the beginning of the route to discourage motor vehicle use and prevent resource damage.
Under the proposal a one-mile section of Carmen Creek Trail No. 6138 would also be rerouted and rehabilitated.
The proposal has taken two years to complete and was a collaborative effort between the Forest Service, the Salmon-Challis trail group, Backcountry Horsemen, Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho Conservation League and residents.