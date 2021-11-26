Public comments about a request to continue to keep Lemhi Pass off limits to mining are due by Jan. 20.
The Forest Service has requested that the order preventing mining in the national historic landmark area be extended for another 20 years.
The original order withdrew 1,329 acres of forest land from potential mining activity. That order expires Dec. 26, 2022, but can be extended by the secretary of the interior. The land has been, and will remain, open to land and mineral leasing. The request also seeks to add another 176 acres to the withdrawal area.
In the request, Forest Service personnel stated extending the withdrawal order would preserve the historic, recreational and cultural resources of Lemhi Pass, which it points out has been designated as a national historic landmark. Extending the order would also protect the capital investments made to create the Sacajawea Memorial recreation area and the develop a stretch of the Continental Divide Trail, both of which are on Lemhi Pass.
Luke Fisher, trail policy manager with the Continental Divide Trail Association, said his organization is supportive of the proposal and intends to submit comments to that effect.
Continuing to disallow mining in that area “aligns with the needs of our association,” he said.
People may comment on the withdrawal extension or ask for a public meeting on the request. Comments and requests for a meeting should be submitted to John Sullivan at the Idaho Bureau of Land Management at 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709. More information about the withdrawal request is available from Sullivan at 208-373-3863 or Hailey Conroy with the Forest Service regional office in Salt Lake City at 801-625-5802.