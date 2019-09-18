The methodology for reviewing the plans for the Salmon and Challis national forests is changing, Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said last week.
The existing plans for the Salmon Forest and the Challis Forest, which respectively date to 1988 and 1987, will now be evaluated individually, rather than continuing the combined forest plan revision process, Mark said.
"We're taking a step back and looking at the plans separately," he said. This is new ground for a forest plan revision, he said. "I can't think of another forest that's gone this route."
The two forests were combined in the 1990s and through the years the expectation had been that one management plan would be developed. But that didn't happen, so in 2017 when the plan revision process began, forest officials thought it made sense to pursue the development of one plan for the now-combined forests. One management plan seemed the logical choice at that time, Mark said, but after receiving public input on the planning process the decision was made to develop two separate plans.
There are "a whole bunch of points of view that I need to address" in the new plans, he said.
"Since the Salmon-Challis National Forest started revising our forest plans in 2017, we have been in continual communication with local citizens, elected officials, state agencies, tribes and many other interested parties," Mark said. "Public engagement has been robust and passionate and I sincerely appreciate the interest, time and effort."
Mark said he has learned that some people on the Challis end of the forest feel that "they were left behind," when the forests were combined and there was no longer a forest supervisor based in Challis. The supervisor is based in Salmon, with two district rangers based in Challis. Some people have said they feel the emphasis on the forest and its management is focused on the Salmon side because of where personnel are based.
As the process has moved along, Mark said it has become clear that the Salmon-Challis Forest "represents a vast and diverse landscape with communities that have distinct values and culture. People want to know that we recognize the unique ecology and social dynamics that exist on the Salmon-Challis. Some people think there are big differences between the two ends of the forest. We are now going to find out."
The new approach will also allow everyone to determine what direction of the plan is missing, what the needs for change are and what's relevant for the planning process, Mark said. Yet to be determined is whether a full-on revision of both plans needs to occur or whether revisions can be made by amending the plans.
The forest planning team will determine what's missing and what's relevant and "bring the public along at the same time so they know what we're doing," he said. Mark is hopeful that part of the work will be finished by the end of December or early January. It will be followed by his decision of which route to pursue -- a complete plan revision or the amendment option.
In the meantime, action on the three issues that Mark is charged with addressing as part of the forest plan revision is on hold, he said, referring to wilderness, wild and scenic rivers and species of conservation concern.
The public meeting schedule is still being developed, Mark said, but forest officials will announce those meetings in advance and provide information on other methods for commenting on the process and plans.
"I believe individual plans are a worthwhile endeavor," Mark said. "Forest plans not only guide our work as land managers, they also reflect the values of the people we serve. We will continue working with our stakeholders who care so deeply about the management of the" forest.