A former Custer County Sheriff’s deputy has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor petit theft for misusing $3,321 in public funds belonging to the volunteer Sawtooth Search and Rescue Unit.
Brandyn Knight, 31, a deputy formerly assigned to patrol the Stanley area, was co-commander of search and rescue unit. His wife, Kelly Knight, was also employed by Sheriff’s Office and volunteered as the search and rescue unit secretary-treasurer. Both were placed on administrative leave earlier this year when it was discovered that $3,321 was missing from the search and rescue unit’s Wells Fargo Bank account. A credit or debit card in Kelly Knight’s name on that account was used to withdraw $1,407 in cash and to make various payments totaling $1,914, for a total loss of $3,321.
Both Brandyn and Kelly Knight resigned their positions, Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said on June 28. Lumpkin said he didn’t remember the exact dates. Since Tri County Sheriff’s Association handled the criminal investigation, not his department, Lumpkin said he couldn’t comment on it.
Special prosecutor Steve Stephens filed a criminal complaint on April 3 charging Brandyn Knight with grand theft. Stephens, the Butte County prosecuting attorney, was appointed to the case since Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson had worked with Knight. Kelly Knight was not charged with any crime, according to the Idaho courts online database.
After Knight’s May 28 preliminary hearing, Stephens filed an amended complaint reducing the charge from grand theft to petit theft. Knight pleaded guilty to the amended charge. He is currently scheduled for a change of plea hearing and sentencing on July 15.
Lemhi County Sheriff’s Deputies John Bennett and Tom Whitson investigated the case after Custer County asked for an outside investigation.
Custer County Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole told Bennett and Whitson during a Jan. 30 interview that the search and rescue unit had lost $3,321 from its Wells Fargo Bank account after Brandyn or Kelly Knight withdrew $1,407 in cash from ATMs and to used another $1,914 pay for other expenses while on vacation in Oregon.
Search and rescue unit co-commanders Gary Gadwa and Gary Cvecich provided that information to Maydole in January. They told Maydole there were “inappropriate and obvious expenditures” on the bank account. That account held money to pay for construction of a search and rescue building in Stanley.
An internal investigation of search and rescue unit finances by Laurie and Gary Gadwa tracked down receipts and revealed “extensive discrepancies,” according to Bennett’s affidavit. Gary and Laurie Gadwa told investigators in a Jan. 31 interview that no search and rescue unit financial records had been filed since Kelly Knight became secretary-treasurer.
“Both Kelly and Brandyn Knight admitted to using the SAWSAR account for their personal use,” Bennett wrote in his affidavit. Brandyn Knight confirmed using the card in Oregon on two separate occasions, for fuel purchases for travel back to work and numerous cash withdrawal transactions. Kelly Knight admitted to using the card for personal purchases,” according to Bennett’s affidavit. “Kelly stated she had reviewed the account and was trying to plan a payback and thought she’d used around $1,800. Kelly did not seem surprised when the total was $3,321.61 with $1,407 in just cash withdrawals,” the document states.
“Kelly has also made an attempt to repay SAWSAR in the form of two money grams dated Feb. 2, 2019, in the amount of $700 each.” Those were mailed to Laurie Gadwa, who held them pending the outcome of the investigation, the report states.