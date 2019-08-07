Brandyn Knight, who now lives in Rupert, was ordered to pay $507 in fines and court costs, received a withheld judgment, a suspended 90-day jail sentence and is on unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to using money that belonged to a search and rescue unit for his personal expenses.
Knight, a former Custer County Sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced July 15.
Knight, 32, was charged with grand theft in April and the charge was amended to petit theft in May. According to court records, he and his wife spent $3,322 from the Sawtooth Search and Rescue unit account for their personal expenses. The money was taken between November 2017 and December 2018, according to court documents.
Knight worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Stanley. He was co-commander of the search and rescue unit there. His wife, Kelly, also worked for the Sheriff’s Office and was volunteer secretary-treasurer for the search and rescue unit. Both were placed on administrative leave earlier this year and both later resigned from their jobs with the county.
The Knights admitted they used a search and rescue credit or debit card to withdraw cash and make payments for personal use, court records state. Kelly Knight attempted to repay part of the debt.