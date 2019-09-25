A former Custer County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher will spend 10 days in jail, but no time in prison, after pleading guilty to grand theft.
Kelly Lynn Knight, 31, of Stanley, was granted a withheld judgment in the Custer County District Court case in Sept. 16 proceedings. She was placed on probation for three years and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Knight was ordered to enroll in counseling for budgeting and enroll in a vocational or work training program. In addition, her sentence includes 180 days of discretionary jail time. She was fined $1,000, ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs, ordered to pay $100 for a DNA test that was conducted as part of the investigation and ordered to pay restitution. She faced a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Knight and her husband, Brandyn, stole money from the Sawtooth Search and Rescue unit, while they were members of that volunteer organization. Kelly Knight was the organization’s secretary-treasurer from Oct. 19, 2017, until Dec. 3, 2018. According to court documents, the Knights used the unit’s credit card to buy food, gas and personal items and to make cash withdrawals which totaled $3,322. Brandyn was a sheriff’s deputy at the time.
The matter came to the attention of law enforcement officers after the co-commanders of the search and rescue team contacted the Custer County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 26. Co-commanders Gary Gadwa and Gary Cvecich asked Sgt. Levi Maydole, who is also the county’s search and rescue commander, to remove Kelly Knight from her officer’s position because she didn’t then live in Stanley and hadn’t attended a unit meeting in many months. In her officer’s role, she had possession of financial records, files, the credit card, checkbook and post office key, they said.
The following day the two sent another letter to Maydole, alleging that Kelly Knight had misused funds belonging to the squad.
Both of the Knights were then placed on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office and later left their positions. Lemhi County sheriff’s deputies investigated the matter.
During Jan. 30 interviews with Lemhi County Deputies Tom Whitson and John Bennett, Kelly and Brandyn Knight both admitted they had used the search and rescue squad account for personal expenses, court records state. They told the deputies they had bought gas for their autos, bought other personal goods and made cash withdrawals. Kelly said she was trying to plan a way to pay the money back. On Feb. 2 she sent two money grams for $700 each to the Sawtooth Search and Rescue unit.
Kelly Knight pleaded guilty at her June 17 arraignment.
Brandyn Knight was also granted a withheld judgment at his July 15 sentencing. His 90-day jail sentence was suspended. He was ordered to pay $507 in fines and court costs and was placed on unsupervised probation.