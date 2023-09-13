surprise lode 8.31

The Wilderness Land Trust gave 38 acres of a former mining claim to become part of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

Land previously used for mining has been added to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

The Wilderness Land Trust transferred the 38-acre Surprise Lode property to public ownership in early August. the site is about 25 miles upriver from the Vinegar Creek launch site. It is next to the old Painter Mine, which was added to the wilderness area in 2017. Before the 37-acre Painter Mine was added to the wilderness area, The Wilderness Land Trust officials removed structures and equipment.


