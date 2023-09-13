Land previously used for mining has been added to the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
The Wilderness Land Trust transferred the 38-acre Surprise Lode property to public ownership in early August. the site is about 25 miles upriver from the Vinegar Creek launch site. It is next to the old Painter Mine, which was added to the wilderness area in 2017. Before the 37-acre Painter Mine was added to the wilderness area, The Wilderness Land Trust officials removed structures and equipment.
The Wilderness Land Trust purchased the Surprise Lode mining claim in 2021. It is the seventh property protected by The Wilderness Land Trust in Idaho, totaling 1,260 acres, according to Margosia Jadkowski, the trust’s director of marketing and communications.
Previously The Wilderness Land Trust completed both the Hells Canyon Wilderness and North Fork Owyhee Wilderness by removing their last remaining inholdings, Jadkowski said.
Within Idaho’s 4.8 million acres of designated wilderness are about 70 islands of private land known as inholdings, she said. That land doesn’t carry any of the protections of the surrounding wilderness and can be developed.
In the last 31 years, The Wilderness Land Trust has acquired private inholdings from willing landowners and transferred them to federal ownership to become designated wilderness. To date, the trust has purchased and transferred 540 properties totaling about 55,500 acres in the Western United States.
“Along the way, we’ve completed 17 wilderness areas by removing their last remaining private inholdings. With each transfer, we come one step closer to completing the vision of the Wilderness Act,” Jadkowski said. “Each project we work on carries the story of a place that has inspired countless people and communities, a family that has chosen to give up what is theirs to protect its future, and a vibrant, and often breathtaking, landscape supporting rich biodiversity.”
