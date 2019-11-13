Central Idaho’s Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness was memorialized in yet another way last week when the 50th release in the America the Beautiful quarter series occurred in Salmon.
The gymnasium at the Salmon Junior-Senior High School was filled nearly to the brim with students, faculty and community members from near and far who heard from U.S. Mint Director David Ryder, U.S. Rep Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, former U.S. Rep. Larry LaRocco, D-Idaho, and Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark. The men spoke about Sen. Frank Church, the Democrat who represented Idaho in the U.S. Senate from 1957 to 1981, the importance of the wilderness named for him and what the new quarter means to each of them.
Ryder, who moved from Billings, Montana, to Boise when he was 2, said “it’s fantastic being back home in Idaho.” He said the design of the quarter, which features a drift boat splashing against rapids, reminds him of when he was younger and would fish the Salmon River.
“Even though it doesn’t say it in the literature, I think it’s the Salmon,” Ryder said. “I get the prerogative to say that because I’m the Mint director.”
In an interview before the unveiling ceremony, Ryder said the decision to depict the wilderness on the quarter took two years. The Frank was chosen in 2017 by then-Gov. Butch Otter from five other sites in Idaho, including Hell’s Canyon National Recreation Area and the City of Rocks National Reserve.
Mint Public Affairs Specialist Jill Westeyn said it was Otter’s idea to include the drift boat. She said he wanted to depict people interacting with the wilderness and show humans as part of the natural world.
Rep. Simpson talked about how important Church was to establishing wild places throughout the country, how Church made it possible for private landowners, public entities and the federal government to work together under the banner of conservation. Simpson said Church was one of the reasons “we are so blessed to live in Idaho.”
LaRocco echoed Simpson’s sentiments. A member of Church’s staff for six years, LaRocco said Church was a big inspiration in his decision to run for Congress in 1990.
“From him I learned the importance of treating every constituent equally, the morality of political leadership and that compromise does not equate with weakness,” said LoRocco. “Frank Church’s ethical behavior boiled down to a simple phrase — ‘Do right, risk consequences.’”
LaRocco said it is fitting The Frank gets its name from Church. He said Church was a giant in conservation through his work to establish the Wilderness Act and the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964 the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968.
Mark agreed with LaRocco. As supervisor of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Mark said he understands firsthand the importance the wilderness holds in Idaho. He believes some people, and animals, call Idaho home because of it.
Everyone in attendance who was 18 or younger was given a free commemorative quarter. People who wanted more had to wait in the hallway to buy $10 rolls. The line for rolls was so long members of Ryder’s staff had to ask people to move the line back in the gym to avoid clogging the hall during school hours. Some people left the event with $50 worth of Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarters cradled in their hands.