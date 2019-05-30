Saturday, June 8 is Idaho’s free fishing day and Idaho Fish and Game invites anglers — residents and nonresidents — to celebrate the day by fishing without a license.
Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. Fishing equipment will be available for use and experts will be on hand to help novice anglers learn the basics at several local sites. In Challis, Fish and Game personnel will be at Blue Mountain Pond from 8 a.m. to noon. In Salmon they’ll be at Kids Creek Pond from 8 a.m. to noon. And, they’ll be in Stanley at Sawtooth Kids Pond from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect, according to Mike Demick with the Fish and Game’s Salmon office.
All locations will be stocked with hatchery rainbow trout prior to June 8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. While a limited number of rods and reels will be available for use, participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible.
For more information about local fishing opportunities, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 or visit the Idaho fishing planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner.