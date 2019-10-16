Idahoans who don’t have health insurance can get a free flu shot at Eastern Idaho Public Health offices in October.
The number of free vaccines is limited, Mimi Taylor of the public health office said in a news release, and vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. People should call the office they plan to visit for a flu shot to make an appointment and have their vaccine reserved.
People can get vaccinated at two sites in Custer County and one in Lemhi County. Appointments are available at at the Challis public health office between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 by calling 208-879-2504. The clinic is located at 610 N. Clinic Road, suite A.
In Mackay, flu shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Mackay public health office is at 301 Cedar and the phone number is 208-588-2947.
In Lemhi County, appointments may be made to get a shot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.The clinic is located at 801 Monroe and the phone number is 208-756-2123.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends a flu shot for everyone 6 months and older.