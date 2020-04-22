Salmon-Challis National Forest officials are giving away ponderosa pine seedlings in observance of Arbor Day.
People can pick up seedlings on Friday, April 24. Giveaways are planned from 10 a.m. to noon that day at the Challis Forest Service office, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Mackay Forest Service building, and from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Public Lands Center in Salmon.
Arbor Day is dedicated to planting trees. It began in 1872 in Nebraska. People all across the country plant trees on the last Friday in April every year to commemorate the holiday.
Quantities are limited and trees are given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the Custer and Lemhi counties events.