Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson wasn’t surprised when Idaho Supreme Court justices last month chose to put an indefinite hold on all jury trials, but that didn’t temper his disappointment in the decision.
“They’ve essentially vacated jury trials till they want to have them again,” Oleson said. The justices said they will revisit the issue after March 1.
Despite the justices making the decision in the interest of public health, Oleson thinks they are damaging Idaho’s legal infrastructure. It is unconstitutional, he said, to deny people their day in court. If juries can’t meet to hear and resolve cases in a timely manner, Oleson said the victims stay in a state of limbo with no end in sight to their legal troubles.
Since the coronavirus pandemic reached Idaho, court proceedings have faced repeated pushbacks. Trials were first suspended last March. That means some Idahoans will have to wait more than a year for a jury to hear their cases, Oleson said. According to the Supreme Court justices, jury trials keep getting delayed because of the persistent rise of confirmed virus cases in the state.
Oleson argued that shouldn’t be the deciding factor when it comes to holding trials. Oleson has publicly stated several times, both in his capacity as a prosecuting attorney and as an Eastern Idaho State Fair Board member, that people who don’t feel safe going into public settings don’t have to. People can be responsible for themselves, he said, and if they want their day in court, or to attend a fair, they should be allowed to.
However, since the suspension will stand, Oleson said county officials have been encouraged to “revamp” how they conduct trials. If jury trials are allowed to resume, Oleson said they will have to include standards meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Six feet of physical distance, glass barriers and face masks will be probably required for jurors to congregate again, Oleson said. Since the Custer County courthouse can’t accommodate those requirements, Oleson said county officials might at some point have to hold trials in the Challis Community Event Center.
Oleson isn’t optimistic jury trials will resume soon. Even as state leaders continue to fight COVID-19, with the added weapon of multiple vaccines, Oleson said things most likely won’t return to normal anytime soon.