Members of the Shenk family who gathered in Challis last month for a reunion donated their time for a community service project. Some of the 150 family members painted curbs on Main street, marking handicap parking spots and red zones near fire hydrants. They had painted the curbs three years ago. Here, they mark a stretch in front of the American Legion Hall as a handicap parking zone. Pictured are Dorothy Workman, Steve Smith with wife Jen standing behind him and daughter Kezia sitting on the sidewalk watching. The woman whose blue shirt matches the blue paint is Janelle Jardine.