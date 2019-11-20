Challis Mayor Mike Barrett said the city is awaiting a decision about supplemental funding from the Federal Aviation Administration before advancing the project to improve the airport.
The mayor said the city applied for an additional $500,000 from the FAA to match the apparent low bid of $4.2 million the city received from Gale Lim Construction of Blackfoot. So far the city has received about $3.6 million in grants from the FAA to improve the airport’s runway and GPS landing system. Barrett said the city council will hear from FAA officials in December if the request for additional funding is approved.
“We’re pretty optimistic about it,” said Barrett. “Fortunately for us we’ve got one of the bigger projects that’s ready to go.”
Barrett said the FAA is currently prioritizing funding for several other projects. He said because the city is ready to begin preparations for construction, even without the additional funding, the chances are good the Challis airport is high on the list for more money.
Barrett said without the additional funding the work will have to be done in phases. He said the goal is to do the project in one go in 2020 and not drag it. Either way the mayor said the airport will be improved, it just boils down to how long it will take.