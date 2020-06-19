Funding to pay for engineering and administrative work associated with possible future repairs to Mackay Dam is being cobbled together from multiple sources, after Lost River Irrigation District officials realized a $24,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce and a $156,000 federal grant wouldn’t cover all those costs.
Byron Pehrson, chairman of the irrigation district board, and other board members met with Custer County commissioners earlier this month to discuss funding options.
Pehrson asked Custer County to directly contribute some money, but commissioners said no. Custer County has contributed staff time to the project and will continue to do so, Commissioner Wayne Butts and County Clerk Lura Baker said. They, and Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson, said that work, along with work done by the county emergency management coordinator, represents a significant amount of money.
Pehrson was concerned after learning that the grants did not cover costs for a project facilitator and he was left searching for about $26,000 to pay for that work.
“The whole blow up is the contractor needed more money than FEMA had allocated,” Pehrson said. “The $24,000 went a different way so we didn’t have the money.”
Pehrson was also disappointed that meetings had been held when this information was shared, but no one from the irrigation district was told about the meetings and therefore didn’t attend.
“Why was we not notified of the grant money, that it was strictly earmarked for engineering?” Pehrson asked.
Much of the funding for the current engineering and administrative work is coming from a $117,167 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that was secured last year. The county was required to provide a 25 percent match, bringing the total amount to $156,223. The county also matched, with in-kind contributions, $5,000 of the $24,000 state grant for engineering.
Butts acknowledged that the county and The Development Company “screwed up” by not informing Pehrson’s group. Baker said she asked Ted Hendricks, the community and economic development director for The Development Company, who needed to be at the negotiation and only at the meeting did Hendricks ask about the absence of an irrigation district official.
The Development Company is an economic development group, based in Rexburg, that provides small business loans, workforce development programs and project financing and administration services for municipalities. It is serving as the facilitator for this project.
While Butts wasn’t willing to directly spend county money on the project, he said he wanted to help the irrigation district find the money it needed. Butts proposed that he work with The Development Company to have them perform less work for a lower cost, while shuffling work to Baker’s office, freeing up between $15,000 and $17,000 that could be used to meet the shortfall.
Irrigation district personnel did secure other financial contributions, including $6,000 from Butte County, allocated in two fiscal years, $10,000 from the Idaho National Laboratory and $2,500 from the Big Lost River Groundwater District.
Butts said the project engineer, Rick Scott of McMillen Jacobs Associates, agreed to lower the price for his work on the project to $150,000, but the grants and contributions still fall short of that amount, by $26,500.
Butts voiced some worry about the results of the engineering work that is now taking place and the potential cost to the county of obtaining future grants.
“This is to figure out what the problem is, the gates or whatever,” Butts said. “What if we find out the second phase is $10 million? Can the irrigation district come up with the 25 percent required by FEMA?”
Pehrson said that’s why it’s so important to find the funding to finish this first phase of the evaluation “so we know what phase 2 will cost. If we have to tax people or have a bond or something, we’ll do it.”
Pehrson acknowledged that the irrigation district board members should have been setting money aside for future maintenance of Mackay Dam “since 1933. The old board didn’t do anything. They should have,” he said. But, he and board members at the commission meeting said they’d find a way to cover the shortfall to finish the current project and move forward from there.
The scoping and engineering work must be completed by August 2021, under terms of the FEMA grant.