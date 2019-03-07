Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary volunteers are calling on the public to donate items for their fundraising auction, just in time for spring cleaning.
This year’s major fundraiser for the sanctuary — an auction and dinner — is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Joe Nowacki Memorial Hall and Community Center on Mackay’s Main Street. The event is moving this year to make it easier for people in south Custer County to attend and contribute toward Custer County’s only animal shelter, sanctuary founder and CEO Tirzah Stuart said.
Auction donors may call the shelter at 208-879-6500 or go to the sanctuary’s Facebook page for more information.
A Mexican dinner of enchiladas, beans, cilantro lime rice and tres leche cake is being catered by Christy and David Holmes, managers of the Watermark Inn in Challis. People can purchase wine or beer. The live auction begins after dinner, conducted by Patrick and William Seefried. Animal-themed artwork by Challis and Mackay students will be displayed during the event.
The fundraiser is needed to ensure the sanctuary can keep its doors open, pay expenses and its few employees, said Stuart. Just because the shelter is open and generating revenue by boarding cats and dogs and selling cat and dog food, doesn’t mean it can drop fundraising efforts, she said. The animal sanctuary is breaking even, sometimes just barely.
The shelter has two full-time paid staff members who receive no benefits. Part-time kennel technicians work split shifts to feed cats and dogs, clean up and take dogs for walks. The goal is to have enough volunteers so that each dog gets three walks a day.
Since it opened its doors in July 2017, the animal sanctuary has collected $237,717 in revenue, $174,851 of that being direct support or donations, according to figures provided by Nancy White who chairs the board of directors. The sanctuary has sold services, including animal boarding, to raise $35,929 and sold goods such as cat and dog food worth $12,599. Total expenditures so far have been $217,515. That leaves an operating reserve of $20,202, which covers just under two months of shelter expenses. Average monthly expenses are $10,876, White said, and veterinary bills alone average around $1,500 a month. Local veterinarians have been paid $22,406 to treat animals since the sanctuary opened.
The sanctuary has taken in 413 animals, including 222 dogs and 191 cats. The average expenditure per animal works out to $526. “Is it worth it?” White asked rhetorically. “Yes, definitely.”
Not all animals are adopted. So far, 160 dogs and 129 cats have been adopted. Those are the best possible outcomes. A few cats and dogs have been taken to other shelters. About 95 percent of the animals taken in have had had good outcomes, White said. It’s always sad when a cat or dog dies while in the shelter’s care or the sanctuary has to euthanize suffering animals, she said. But, just five dogs and 10 cats have been euthanized. Another five dogs and four cats have died while in care.
A total of 87 dogs and 43 cats have been surrendered to the facility. Some pets are elderly, taken to the shelter by owners who can no longer afford to pay vet bills. Others belonged to individuals or families moving away who either couldn’t or wouldn’t take the pets. Some come to the shelter because they just didn’t work out, perhaps fighting with other household pets. In other cases, pet owners have died.
HIAS recently joined Idaho Shelter Coalition Partners and is working with other animal shelters to find homes for abandoned cats and dogs. The coalition has a central database that makes it easier for shelters to work together to find families to adopt critters.
Sanctuary personnel are working with PAWS Rescue Inc. in Burley on a working cat program that concentrates on finding homes for barn cats. “Got mice?” the shelter’s Facebook page asks. If so, then you should consider giving a barn cat (or two or three) a safe place to call home.
The small Challis animal sanctuary has become nationally known and has saved animals from high-kill shelters that have run out of space or time to save some cats and dogs.
“We have been able to save animals from euthanasia from a thousand miles away. We are able to do this by coordinating with transport and rescue groups across America,” Stuart said.