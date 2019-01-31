Fifteen furloughed Forest Service employees and family members took to the streets and byways around Challis last week to pick up trash and more joined them afterwards for a potluck lunch over the grill at Challis city park.
The lunch gathering allowed them to check in with each other to see how everyone was weathering the storm of missing paychecks during the government shutdown that lasted more than a month.
Most federal employees in Challis work for the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management. They are back at work this week, for at least three weeks, while Congress and President Donald Trump negotiate on his border wall proposal and immigration reform.
By noon Jan. 22, the 15 furloughed employees and family members had filled two pickups with garbage. All seemed cheerful despite cold weather and snow and ice making their volunteer job a bit harder.
The idea for the Challis cleanup originated in Salmon with Kyle Severe, fire training officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Stacy Parent said. Kyle is the son of Challis resident Monte Severe and the late Clayton Severe. Salmon forest employees scheduled a trash pickup, and Challis employees thought it was a good idea so they followed suit.
“It was a good thing for Challis too,” Parent said. “It gave us something positive to give back to the community. We wanted to check in and make sure everyone was doing OK,” she said. “It is a Forest Service family in a small community like Challis.”
Parent spread the word to her fellow Forest Service employees and she and husband Dusty Parent touched base with Challis Mayor Michael Barrett on where the greatest need for trash pickup was around town.
Local food providers in Salmon and Challis offered free or reduced price food to furloughed employees in a show of support for those who may have been having a hard time making ends meet during the partial shutdown. They included the Watermark Inn, Tea Cup Cafe and Bakery and Gina Cucina soup in Challis and the Odd Fellows Bakery in Salmon, Parent said. Andrea Bradshaw donated several cases of locally made Gina Cucina soup from Garden Creek Farms. The local soups, handed out at the potluck in city park, are made from the recipes of former Challis resident Gina D’Orazio Stryker.
Scott Lamb of Lambs Market has allowed furloughed feds to charge their groceries while they are waiting for the government to deposit their back paychecks.
Some of the federal employees and family members started where they finished last Tuesday, in Centennial Park and around the baseball field. Others worked their way south along U.S. Highway 93 through town. Others started at the woodlot where Lions Club members distribute firewood to the needy on the south edge of Challis and worked their way south toward Challis Dump Road.