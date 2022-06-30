Personnel from two well drilling firms are evaluating West Well 3, the city water well that collapsed and hasn’t been operable for a few years after it began developing problems in 2019.
Officials from the city and the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District discussed the damaged well at the June 14 City Council meeting. The district paid for the well, which is owned and operated by the city. The 400-gallons-per-minute well was drilled in 2013 and began operating in 2014.
Karma Bragg, the conservation district manager, said the drillers have told her that the pump was originally placed in a “heavy boulder area without casing. The drillers say casing is important.”
Bragg told council members she’s confident the two drillers looking at the well will offer “honest opinions on whether it’s worth putting money into that well.” Bragg said the conservation district “spent a lot on” the well and she and her board members don’t want to abandon it, but they also don’t want to “put money into a dead horse. If either or both drillers think it’s viable, we’ll go.”
Initial repair plans call for cleaning out debris, dirt and rock as far as possible at the bottom of the well and casing as much of the hole as possible, Bragg said.
The conservation district has allocated $50,000 for the repair evaluation, which it received from the Bureau of Reclamation’s data collection fund, she said. That can’t pay for repairs. Mayor Corey Rice estimated casing alone could cost $80,000. Another funding source is needed to cover the costs of rehabilitating the well and installing casing. Rice said the city needs to find $120,000 for its share of the repair work. City Clerk Savannah Pedersen told the council they might be able to use some of the $3 million grant from the federal government for water projects to pay for repairs to West Well 3.
Councilwoman JaNean Bradshaw said the council needs a firm answer about whether any of that $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money can pay for West Well 3 repairs. “If we can’t use it for this well we need to find money in our fiscal year budget,” she said.
If the city chooses not to proceed with rehabilitating the well, all of the well’s infrastructure reverts to the conservation district and all of the equipment removed from that well that is being used in other wells around the city must be returned to the conservation district. Bragg reminded council members that the city saved money by using those parts that were paid for by the conservation district. Most likely, if the well can’t be repaired, it would be closed and sealed.
Meanwhile, city officials voted the same night to proceed with exploratory work to drill a new water well on the east side of the city.