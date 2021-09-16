Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Rates for garbage services provided in and around Challis by Blue Mountain Refuse are pegged to increase by about 3 percent.
In-town residents who get weekly pickup will pay $28.24. Carts emptied twice a month will cost $19.98 and the monthly collection price will soon be $16.26. Rural customers will see fees of weekly collection increase to $30.41. Twice-monthly pickup will cost $21.07 and the monthly fee will be $17.33.
Senior citizens get a discount. Weekly collection in town is $26.06; twice-monthly collection will cost $18.98 and the monthly fee for seniors will be $14.06. Outside the city limits seniors will pay $28.24 a month for weekly pickup, $19.98 for twice a month and $15.16 for once a month.
The fee for collecting extra garbage will be $3.82 with the increase. Extra cart pickups and pickups for cart equivalents will cost $7.09 each.
Two-yard residential containers will cost $70.53 to empty once a week, $126.45 for twice a week, $37.88 for once a month, $46.94 for twice a month and $37.88 for on-call dumps. The new prices for three- and six-yard containers, will be $106.73 and $202.13 for once-a-week pickups, $185.59 and $372.14 for twice a week, $44.68 and $76.47 for once a month, $74.29 and $131.83 for twice a month and $44.68 and $76.47 for call-ins when a container is full.
Wendall Gohn of Blue Mountain Refuse said the increases are needed because it's becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified truck drivers. He needs to pay competitive wages to drivers for doing a difficult job that warrants decent pay and that money can come from the rate increase.