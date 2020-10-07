Using $98,000 from Custer County, the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District plans to start a mitigation project along Garden Creek.
“This has been a long process,” Karma Bragg told Custer County commissioners at their Sept. 30 meeting. Bragg is the district manager for the conservation district. All that’s left to do is get an appraisal for a piece of Challis resident Joe Piva’s property that was made part of the project after Piva, Commissioner Steve Smith and conservation district Treasurer Jimmie Dowton signed a memorandum of understanding.
According to that agreement, the conservation district will use the $98,000 the county received from the federal govenment to help pay for the installation of perimeter fencing 30 feet from each side of the centerline of Garden Creek. Native plants will also be planted along the creek and a stock water system created. The project is designed to protect riparian areas from being damaged by livestock. The project requires a 7.34 percent local match.
The conservation district is required to prepare annual statements for the next decade to keep the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers informed about rehabilitation efforts. The 10-year cost of the reports is pegged at $33,000.
The memo became effective Sept. 30 and is in effect for 99 years. The county is obligated to “bear any and all costs associated with corrective actions that the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District identifies,” according to the memo.