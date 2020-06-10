A stretch of Garden Creek Road received three inches of asphalt last week as part of a larger project to improve the dilapidated road.
Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Mel Lanier said after a bridge was erected last year, replacing a culvert, safety issues remained. Construction workers milled the section of road down and used a GPS-guided grading device to make sure the road would remain flat.
Lanier said the work is part of a years-long project to improve Garden Creek Road. Property owners have long bemoaned the narrow, unmaintained and windy road.
The project has been delayed mostly because of funding shortages.
Last week’s work occurred because the county took advantage of hiring Gale Lim Construction while employees from that Blackfoot company were in Challis with a hot mix plant. The city of Challis hired Gale Lim Construction to perform work at the airport. Most people don’t realize the cost of transporting and deploying equipment for a construction project can be exorbitant, Lanier said.
Having the hot asphalt plant already in Challis saved the county about $60,000, Lanier said.
“We supplied the hot plant,” said Challis Mayor Mike Barrett, who hired Gale Lim Construction for the airport project. “Since it’s already here, Gale Lim can sell asphalt at a more reasonable price and the county gets to fix a project at cost.”
Lanier said the eventual plan is to expand Garden Creek Road into two, 14-foot lanes. The road will be moved slightly north to increase visibility and safety. If all goes according to plan, that work will begin in 2023.