Custer County Road and Bridge Supervisor Brandon Jones clarified with officials from JUB Engineers that once the project to improve Garden Creek Road begins, the wider road will be aligned with Main street in Challis.
The language in the original agreement between county officials, the engineers and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council was amended last week, Jones said. Garden Creek Road is under review by engineers who are listing deficiencies and challenges and preparing blueprints for what will eventually be a two-lane, 24-foot-wide road that meets state and federal standards.
The road isn’t wide enough for the traffic it carries, Jones said. Much of the road is 20 feet wide, but it’s more narrow in some sections. It needs to be widened for safety and to match the city street which it connects to, Jones said.
Property owners along the road and county commissioners have said the road is too narrow and damaged to be considered safe. In 2017 the county Road and Bridge Department secured a $2.2 million Federal Highway Administration grant to improve the road to where it splits into Buster Lake Road and the Custer Motorway.
Jones said JUB Engineers personnel are working on phase 1, the stretch from Challis city limits to the Garden Creek bridge. Plans call for seeking bids next summer and beginning preliminary work next October with full construction planned for 2023.
Phase 2 will be reconstruction of the road from the bridge to about halfway to the split. Jones said the rest of the road will be widened and fixed in phase 3.