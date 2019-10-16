The Challis Community Garden has been growing for 13 years, and shows no sign of slowing.
Managed by Helen Winegarner, her brother Jon, and her husband Steve Axon, the garden promotes physical and mental wellness through conservation and sustainable gardening.
“We’re in to doing things that are good for the community,” said Helen.
The garden is located on a plot next to the Challis Community Church. According to Jon it was a barren rock pit before it was a garden.
“The idea was ‘here’s an empty lot, about 100 feet, lets grow a load of food,’” said Jon.
A couple years later, the garden began pumping out fresh vegetables free of pesticides and herbicides. With Helen’s approval, anyone is welcome to plant whatever they like. A few weeks ago, rows of red corn, plump cabbages, pale onions and sunflowers taller than a person peppered the garden.
The first-grade class at Challis Elementary School takes advantage of the garden every year. They plant pumpkin seeds in the spring and watch them grow. Come harvest time they return as second-graders and pick their pumpkins in time for Halloween.
Helen wants people to learn sustainability from the community garden. Everything on the plot is made from repurposed materials. The fence that surrounds the garden was made of posts dug out of the forest by Axon and wire found at a dump. The picnic area Jon made was built using reclaimed wood. For compost, the gardeners use donated leaves. Even the rock walls used to make raised beds for the plants were made using rocks pulled out of the ground when the plot was a rock pit.
Community members are encouraged to join one another in the garden. A group of regulars consider themselves “the garden club,” according to Elise Faike.
Faike and several other gardeners get together on Tuesdays and use gardening as a way to socialize and enjoy the outdoors.
“I’ve learned more in the past two years here than I have in the long time I’ve been gardening,” said Stacy Mechan, a member of the club.
A common source of information for the gardeners is Helen, whose experience in gardening allows her to teach community members tips and tricks to assist in a good harvest. For example, she told gardener Lisa Hardman to snap the tops off of carrots once they’re picked because the tops suck the moisture out of the vegetable.
“We’re doing this because we enjoy it, and we’re giving it away because we enjoy,” said Hardman.
Helen and the gardeners said the produce left over after they pick their fill gets donated to the community church for their harvest dinner or is donated to Pioneer Court.