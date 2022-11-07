Custer County residents can join people across the country Tuesday, Nov. 8, in casting ballots for local, statewide and national offices.
Polls are open in Idaho from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Advance voter registration has ended for this election, but two options remain open for unregistered voters to cast their ballots. Through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, people can go to their county courthouse and register and then vote on the spot. Idaho allows voter registration on Election Day, too. To register and vote on Nov. 8, people need to take a photo ID and proof of their physical address to the proper polling location.
Voters who live in the Challis precinct vote at the old Challis Middle School, next door to the courthouse, at the corner of Seventh and Main. Voters in the Round Valley 1 and 2 precincts, which surround the city of Challis, cast their ballots at the Challis Legion Hall at the corner of Third and Main.
All Mackay and Leslie precinct voters vote at the Mackay Fire Hall. Voters in the Stanley precinct vote at the Stanley Community Building. In Clayton, voters cast ballots at the Clayton Community Center.
Battleground and Sunol precinct voters all vote by mail. Those ballots were sent out in mid-October. Anyone who received a mail-in ballot must return it to the county clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those ballots can be delivered to the clerk’s office window or dropped in the box in the front foyer of the Custer County Courthouse.
Through the end of the day Monday, 437 Custer County residents had requested absentee ballots, Deputy Custer County Clerk Kristen Walker said. There are about 3,100 registered voters in the county.
At the county level, Custer County voters will choose between two men to represent District 2 on the county commission. Adam Marvel of Stanley is running independent of any party affiliation for the four-year position. Randy Corgatelli, a Republican, is seeking re-election to that post.
Five other Custer County offices are on the ballot, with the incumbent Republicans unopposed in their bids for re-election. Steve Smith of Mackay is running for a two-year county commission seat, representing District 3. He won the May Republican primary election.
Chad Workman defeated a primary election challenger to now run unopposed for county coroner. Lura Baker is running again for county clerk. Jacquel Bruno is unopposed as she seeks re-election to the county assessor position. Allicyn Latimer is also unopposed in her bid to remain in office as the county treasurer.
Three Custer County residents are seeking two four-year positions on the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District board. Dale Olson, who is now on the board, is running along with Ryan Hughes and Jessi Farr. The two candidates who garner the most votes will be on that board.
Custer County voters can choose to retain or not retain Magistrate James Barrett in office as a judge.
Custer County voters have a choice in the two races for the District 8 spots in the Idaho House of Representatives. Constitution Party member Steven Feil and Republican Matt Bundy are both running for the District 8A position. Tony Ulrich, a member of the Constitution Party, and Megan Blanksma, a Republican, are running for the 8B House post. Republican Geoff Schroeder is unopposed in his bid for the District 8 Idaho Senate spot.
At the national level, Custer County voters join other voters in Idaho’s second congressional district in casting ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Wendy Norman and Republican Mike Simpson are running for that office.
Five people are running for the open U.S. Senate position representing Idaho. Candidates are Ray Writz, a member of the Constitution Party; David Roth, a Democrat; Scott Cleveland, running independent of any party affiliation; Idaho Sierra Law, a Libertarian; and Mike Crapo, a Republican.
Idaho voters have choices in all seven statewide races.
Democrat Terry Gilbert and Republican Debbie Critchfield are running for superintendent of public instruction. Tom Arkoosh, a Democrat, and Raul Labrador, a Republican, are running for attorney general. Democrat Deborah Silver and Republican Julie Ellsworth are vying for the state treasurer job.
Constitution Party candidate Miste Gardner faces Democrat Dianna David and Republican Brandon Woolf in the state controller race. Shawn Keenan, a Democrat; and Phil McGrane, a Republican; are running for secretary of state.
Pro-Life, a member of the Constitution Party; Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler; and Republican Scott Bedke are seeking the lieutenant governor position.
Five candidates are on the ballot to be Idaho’s next governor. Chantyrose Davison is running on the Constitution Party ticket; Stephen Heidt is the Democratic candidate; Ammon Bundy is running independent of any party affiliation; Paul Sand is the Libertarian candidate; Brad Little is the Republican candidate.
Voters also weigh in on whether to change Idaho’s Constitution to allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into special session when it wants and to require the Legislature to hold an organizational session in December, following a November general election. Those sessions would be paid for by Idaho taxpayers.
The Constitution currently allows for a special session of the Legislature to be convened only by the governor. Today legislators often conduct a December organizational session, but such a gathering is not required by the Constitution.
Also on the ballot this year is an advisory question, with no binding effects. Voters can say if they approve or disapprove of the state’s action earlier this year to refund $500 million of tax dollars to Idahoans, to cut income taxes and to increase funding to public schools.
