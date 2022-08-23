vote idaho logo
Buy Now

Idahoans have about two months to register in advance to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.

The deadline for advance registration is Oct. 14. People can register online via the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website at voteidaho.gov or by going to the county clerk’s office in the county where they live. The Custer County Clerk’s Office, in the courthouse in Challis, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you