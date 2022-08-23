Idahoans have about two months to register in advance to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
The deadline for advance registration is Oct. 14. People can register online via the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website at voteidaho.gov or by going to the county clerk’s office in the county where they live. The Custer County Clerk’s Office, in the courthouse in Challis, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone who misses the Oct. 14 advance registration deadline can still register and vote at the polls on Nov. 8.
Voters who want an absentee ballot must request one by Oct. 28. People who’ve already requested an absentee ballot can expect to receive their ballot after Sept. 23, when the Custer County Clerk’s Office will begin that mailing effort. A couple hundred county residents have already asked to receive absentee ballots, Deputy County Clerk Kristen Walker said.
This year’s ballot features candidates for Custer County offices, any candidates who might file for open positions on the Custer Soil and Water Conservation District board, the statewide quality education act initiative and statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, state treasurer, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction.
Voters will also choose a U.S. senator, both of Idaho’s representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives, and state senators and representatives. Custer County voters cast ballots in Idaho’s District 8 and for the congressional 2nd District.
Only one Custer County race is contested, unless people file as write-in candidates before the Sept. 16 deadline.
The District 2 seat on the county commission pits independent Adam Marvel of Stanley against Republican Randy Corgatelli. Corgatelli, the incumbent, defeated challenger John Keppner in the May primary election in his bid to stay on the board for another four years. Because Marvel is not affiliated with a party, his name was not on any primary election ballot because those are party-specific ballots.
Steve Smith, a Republican, is unopposed in his bid for re-election to a two-year term representing District 3 on the county commission, having won the Republican primary election in May. Loy Pehrson Jr. also ran for that seat.
Chad Workman is also unopposed for re-election to the county coroner spot after winning his primary race against Charlotte Wells.
Incumbent county officials Clerk Lura Baker, County Treasurer Allicyn Latimer and County Assessor Jacquel Bruno were all unopposed in the May Republican primary election and will all be on the ballot in November, seeking four-year terms.