When Challis Lanes bowling alley was heavily damaged in a fire last fall, owner Bill Baker said he intended to rebuild. However, it has proven a bigger challenge than he thought.
“It all comes down to finance,” Baker said. “And cleaning it isn’t cheap either.”
The bowling alley fire began shortly after midnight last Nov. 29. An overloaded power strip caught fire and flames quickly spread. The structure fire was so big it took Challis and Pahsimeroi firefighters more than five hours to put out.
Baker said the real damage came from the smoke and heat. When the extreme heat reached the bowling machines in the back, it melted everything from the wires to the outer shells of the bowling pins, he said. The resulting smoke left such a strong, lingering stench, Baker said people still need to wear a mask in the building now.
The smoke damage and resulting odors mean Baker has to replace, not repair, much of the equipment. That means a delay in reopening, because the parts have to come from the East and Midwest. This, combined with other financial challenges, has “put a dent” in his plan to reopen.
Baker wants to get the bowling alley open because without it, he has no income. The same goes for his former employees, whom Baker said he worries about.
His short-term plan is to get the bowling alley cleaned up. Baker hired Idaho Fire and Flood Restoration of Pocatello for that work, but he expects it will take the workers a long time to shift through the remains.
A bright spot of the experience, according to Baker, has been working with his insurance company. The adjuster out of Farm Bureau’s Pocatello office “has been really good to me.”
The hardest part of losing the bowling alley has been fielding questions about its future, Baker said. Challis Lanes has been a part of the community for 40 years, and its loss was felt by many.
“Everyone says they miss our hamburgers,” he said, of the fresh-pressed beef sandwiches of which is particularly proud.