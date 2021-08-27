Eric Brimberry of Gibbonsville died from injuries sustained in an Aug. 27 crash just south of Salmon.
Brimberry, 26, was driving south on U.S. Highway 93 in a Ford F250 pickup, according to a report from the Idaho State Police. At about 1 a.m. his pickup drifted off the west side of the road, police said. He overcorrected, crossed both driving lanes and veered off the east side of the road. The pickup overturned, police said, and struck a tree.
Brimberry was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the pickup and died at the scene of the crash.
Lemhi County Sheriff's Office personnel assisted state troopers at the crash site.