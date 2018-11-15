The disease struck suddenly, like a bolt of lightning. The support from the community built a bit more slowly, starting with a few friends -- like snowflakes -- helping the family, but then snowballing into a major avalanche of support.
People turned out in response to a life-threatening illness that landed 7-year-old Quincy Smith, daughter of Brad Smith and Dede O’Neal Smith, in three hospitals over the course of three weeks.
The troubles began last month with what her mother initially thought was ordinary stomach flu. Overnight she suspected it was much worse. So the Smiths, residents of Pahsimeroi Valley, rushed Quincy to Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon where she was diagnosed with an E. coli bacterial infection in her lower intestine. Since this nasty strain of E. coli can be fatal and lead to complications including acute kidney injury, her parents had Quincy flown by air ambulance to East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. There a pediatrician saw that Quincy was developing a condition in which the toxins from the E. coli infection attack her kidneys and red blood cells -- hemolytic uremic syndrome. So it was on to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
There’s really no way of knowing exactly where the E. coli infection came from, Dede said
“The one specialist said it’s kind of like being struck by lightning. You don’t know. There’s a lot of E. coli in the food that everyone eats, it’s in dirt, it’s in cow manure, kind of in everyday things. But they said there’s really no way of knowing and not to change your lifestyle for it because it’s just something that happens.”
Washing hands before eating is the best advice anyone can have to prevent E. coli infections, doctors told the family.
In a child Quincy’s age, antibiotics can’t be used to treat this particular strain of E. coli -- 157:H7 -- the most severe. It risks extending the HUS, which could have killed her. So Quincy’s immune system had to fight it, with help that included intravenous fluids, constant care by a team of doctors and nurses and monitoring of her vital signs.
Dede can’t say enough good about Primary Children’s Center.
“The nurses here fixed her up with a doll, and together they gave the doll all the procedures that have been done to Quincy,” Dede said in one of many Facebook posts to keep family and friends updated during Quincy’s hospital stay. The doll’s care (Quincy was head nurse) came with all the surgical gear, sterile instruments, scrubs, IV, dressing changes, blood draws and medications that Quincy’s did. “They’re all so amazing here!” Dede wrote on Oct. 24, after Quincy’s doctor told the family that she could go home in a few days if all went well.
At one point, Quincy scared everyone with a bloody nose that took more than four hours to stop. Her blood pressure was dangerously high and her red blood cell and platelet counts dangerously low. After that, Quincy had three days of kidney dialysis, several blood transfusions and one platelet transfusion.
Friday, Oct. 26, was a beautiful day to drive home. Dede wrote, “So happy to see a smile on this little girl’s face and so proud of the tough little thing she is. Home ’til Wednesday then back to the pediatric specialist (in Idaho Falls) to see how it’s going. Brad and I get to be the official nurses ’til then!”
Quincy’s not out of the woods, Dede said. Her doctors say recovery will take six months to a year. The hope is that her kidneys will heal and be fully functional by then and her blood counts and blood pressure back to normal. She’ll be at higher risk to develop kidney disease or high blood pressure in the future.
“She went through a lot with it all,” said Dede. “It was pretty hard on her but she was so sick that she knew she had to have help with it and she didn’t fight us too bad. You know, we think how scary it was for us,” Dede said, “but then I can’t help but think about how scary it must have been for her -- seven years old, meeting so many people, so many ambulances and hospitals and helicopters all at once …. She’s been through a lot. She’s handled it pretty well.”
Dede, Brad and grandparents Ted and Debbie O’Neal spent nearly three weeks at the hospital with Quincy, during which family friends and neighbors took care of the cattle ranch at home. They got home to Pahsimeroi Valley the last Friday of October and had just a day to rest up before a fundraising chili and soup supper and silent auction and fun mini-rodeo event for Quincy’s benefit.
People donated food, money, auction items and asked how they could help. The fundraiser, held in conjunction with the final Sunday performance of the Pahsimeroi Valley High Money Goat Roping summer series, might have helped Quincy to rally her immune system and fight back. As soon as she found out about the fundraiser, she was determined to be home in time to attend, Dede said.
Quincy had been roping all summer, so she was hoping to participate, but didn’t quite feel up to it. She watched her mother, father and grandfather compete. Her mother, Dede, took second place and won a reserve champion belt. Quincy’s uncle, Sam O’Neal, won the champion belt buckle.
The goat roping and fundraiser for Quincy drew between 120 and 150 people. The name of the goat-roping event is tongue-in cheek. The entry fee is $5 per night. Cowboys and cowgirls leave their horses at home and pursue the goats on foot. While it's mainly for fun, it also teaches younger cowboys and cowgirls how to rope a real, live critter with a lariat and gives more serious rodeo competitors some practice in honing their skills.
The “arena” outside the Cowboy Up Café at May is a small, temporary enclosure put together with metal fence posts and wire mesh panels. It hosted eight performances this summer. There were no bleachers. If you wanted to sit, you brought a folding chair or pulled up in your pickup.
Most events drew between 30 and 50 participants. Dani Dowton, Ryley Palmer and Tom Martiny helped organize and run the event. Between Sunday goat-roping evenings, the goats returned to their weekday job at the Dowton family ranch, mowing down and eating as many weeds as they could. Dowton had leased the herd primarily for the summer roping series and is considering a repeat next summer.
Dani Sims, a longtime friend of Dede Smith’s, and eight to 10 other friends headed up the fundraising soup supper and silent auction.
“It was extremely humbling the amount that came together and the number of people and everything,” Sims said. Sims started things rolling one Sunday, efforts snowballed, and by the next Sunday an avalanche of support was roaring down into Pahsimeroi Valley from all sides.
“We literally came up with this plan in a week,” Sims said. “We had one week to put it together and from there … people were really gracious with their time and money and effort."
Another friend set up a GoFundMe account online to help the Smiths with expenses. The account, in Quincy Smith’s name, is still active. By Nov. 12, 23 donors had donated $1,775 with a stated goal of $5,000.
Although the Smiths face substantial medical bills, they’re grateful Quincy is recovering and take heart in the outpouring of support from family, friends and the community, Dede said.
“We really appreciate all of that,” said Dede. “It’s been great. Brad and I would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, support and donations for Quincy. It really means a lot. The communities here have always been really awesome to help out in times like this.”