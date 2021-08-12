Yankee Fork Gold Dredge Manager Billy Reed will be at the historic landmark Tuesday, Aug. 17 to answer prospective bidders’ questions on what could be about $10,000 worth of work on the outside fascia boards around 56 windows and 13 doors.
“Because of the pond it sits in, it is going to take some kind of crane or manlift” to reach some of the aging window frames on the 64-foot-tall floating museum, Reed said.
Originally designed to roll through rivers and extract precious metals, the dredge now sits near the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness close to the historic mining town of Custer as a large-scale, walk-in exhibit. Trying to keep the dredge as close to its original look from the 1940s, Reed admitted it can be tough for Yankee Fork Gold Dredge Association members to get work done.
“Accessibility is kind of rough,” Reed said, since workers can’t set ladders outside against the dredge. “Everything we do here is kind of different.”
The association has a goal of spending between $10,000 and $20,000 a year on a maintenance project, Reed said. The past couple of years have been good at the dredge and its gift shop, according to Reed. Because more people were exploring national parks, forests and wilderness areas last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation to the dredge last year skyrocketed to about 11,000 people. The dredge is only open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.
With more than 6,000 visitors so far this year and averaging 8,000 visitors most years, enough people have donated and spent money at the dredge in recent years for association members to afford the repair work without additional fundraising, Reed said.
Reed said the increase in visitation was also influenced by the launch of the dredge’s website a couple years ago. Since they increased awareness of the dredge online, Reed said visitor numbers have been climbing.
Wanting to make sure they get the right contractor to work on the increasingly popular landmark, Reed said bidders can reach him at 208-838-2529 by Wednesday, Aug. 25, when written bids are due. A legal notice appears in this issue of The Challis Messenger and was published Aug. 5, too, detailing the specifics required to bid on the work.