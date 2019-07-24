Big drops of rain falling for a short time sent everyone at the annual Custer Day celebration ducking under canopies or bolting inside one of the historic mining town’s buildings mid-afternoon July 13.
A downpour hit the high-elevation town of Custer around 2:30 p.m., but the sun was out before the rain stopped and soon enough everyone was back out enjoying the fun, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park Director Joni Hawley said.
This year’s event drew fewer people than a year ago, she said. Attendance was estimated at 575, compared to 650 in 2018. Hawley speculated that the black clouds early Saturday likely kept some people away, worried about rain. This year more buses on hand to drive people from the parking lots at the Yankee Fork gold dredge to Custer and an improved method for controlling who could park at Custer meant a smooth flow of people coming and going.
Long lines were a regular site at the handmade ice cream booth, operated by Forest Service employees. While plenty of people admired the crosscut saw demonstration site, many declined to try their hand at hewing a log under the hot sun. Kids ended up with pink and blue faces from chowing down on cotton candy and the volume of sarsaparilla and other cold beverages sold in the museum and gift shop appeared enormous.
As always, the gold panning area was wildly popular, and not only with children. Members of the Gold Prospectors Association of America bring their gear and help people search for flecks of gold in sand from the Yankee Fork just down the road from Custer. Every flake found by an amateur panner is carefully placed in a plastic bag and labeled, suitable for a keepsake.
Prospectors member Mike Hannah of Casto said he and other members of the group were glad to offer visitors the chance “to learn a little history.”
Teaching the little kids about gold panning is the best, he said. “It’s so fun to see kids get their first pieces of gold.”
Custer has new managers this summer, Hawley said. East Fork residents Jeannie and Matt Somerville put together their first Custer Day celebration for the 21st anniversary of the event. They had help from five members of the Snake River Chapter No. 1811 of E Clampus Vitus and a host of other volunteers, vendors, state parks employees and Forest Service workers. The “clampers” as they are commonly known, have set their sights on helping with projects at the local state park sites, including the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and Custer. Clampers donated $500 to the state park in April and committed their time to help with big events such as Custer Day.
Attendance may have been down a bit on July 13, but this summer it is up, Hawley said. A couple hundred people have visited Custer every day in July, including more than 400 visitors on the Fourth of July.