25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 14, 1993
n The Challis area rallied in force Monday night to begin the painful mission of looking for a missing child. The search continues beyond press time.
Stephanie Crane, nine-year-old daughter of Ben and Sandi Crane, turned up missing Monday night (October 11). Officially, she was last seen at the bowling alley at 4:45 p.m. by Challis resident Luanne Berry. Stephanie told Berry at that time she was headed toward home. The Crane residence is less than a mile from the bowling alley. Another witness stated on Tuesday that they saw Stephanie near the high school around 6:00 p.m.
Search crews turned in for the night at 12:30 p.m. and came back again at 7 a.m. to continue looking. By midnight on Tuesday, approximately 300 people from the Challis and Salmon areas were out trying to find any sign of the child’s whereabouts. Monday night all Idaho counties were notified of Stephanie’s disappearance. A picture of Stephanie and a description of what she was wearing was faxed out to Idaho State Police and all county law enforcement agencies across the state Tuesday morning.
The immediate vicinity where Stephanie was last seen had been covered Monday night and Tuesday morning. Searchers were on foot and horseback, and planes were in the air. Waterways were thoroughly searched, and Tuesday morning many of the canals were lowered to take a closer look. After the town had been covered, crews started expanding out to highways and secondary roads, checking all campgrounds along the way.
n There is now a daycare in a Challis Elementary School classroom offering Challis High School students the opportunity to expand their knowledge beyond the academic curriculum.
Perhaps the mother of invention was a working mom. The mothers of this invention, Lissa Phillips and Helen Cutler, working moms, were the grant writers. In 1992, Phillips and Cutler, Challis High School teachers, applied for $21,000 from the Idaho Child Care and Development Block Grant. This year $19,620 was awarded to start a daycare for Challis Joint School District #181 staff and students.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 10, 1968
n Fiscal year 1968 payments of 25 percent of National Forest Fund collections to the state of Idaho for the benefit of Blaine, Butte, Clark, Custer and Lemhi counties totaled $75,975.
The “Receipts to States” Act of May 23, 1908, stipulates the payment of these funds. Allocation to counties is based on National Forest acreage within the county. Lemhi County received the largest allocation of $33,073, Custer County’s share was $18,901, with Blaine, Clark and Butte counties following with allocations of $14,164, $7,496 and $2,338. These figures reflect collections from the Challis, Salmon, Sawtooth and Targhee national forests.
The State Legislature prescribes the expenditure of these funds for the benefit of public schools and public roads within the counties in which such national forests are located. The total paid to the State of Idaho by all national forests was $1,868,402.
n Six hundred thirty-four head of cattle sold for $93,235 at the October 7th sale of the Custer County Livestock Marketing Association in Mackay. There were 344 steers, 173 heifers, 99 cows and 18 bulls.
n A committee of backers to write in Mrs. Helen McKinney for State Representative on the November 5 general election ballot held a luncheon at the Y-Inn Café in Challis last Wednesday. Mrs. McKinney, who served two terms as state representative, was defeated in the primary election by Piero Piva, Challis, by a 14-vote margin.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 13, 1943
n Ranger Milton Sill of May was a brief caller at the (Forest Service) office Monday night. Milt has been up on Grouse Lookout and had moved Teddy Smith (the lookout) down to Challis. Teddy was very happy to arrive in Challis and see her folks and friends. Ranger Claude Morin of Mackay made a trip to Iron Mountain Tuesday to get Leonard L. Silver, who has spent more than two months on this high peak as lookout. Leonard was also very happy to get down and return to his home in Jerome. Ranger Herbert J. Freece of Loon Creek also had the pack string out to Pinyon Peak to get “Frankie” Nixon, who has spent all summer on this point as lookout. Robert Melville moved from Loon Creek point lookout to Loon Creek Station Wednesday. Bob plans on some trail work on Indian Creek yet before too much snow flies.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 9, 1918
n Owing to the present influenza epidemic, the Red Cross Department of nursing desires to get in touch with every graduate nurse, every woman who has had any training, every practical nurse and every woman who has taken the training to be a nurse’s aid. The Red Cross offers to graduates $75 and expenses and to undergraduates and aids from $30 to $50 according to ability. Send names to President, Challis Chapter, Red Cross.
n Office of the Board of County Commissioners, Custer county, Idaho, September 9th, 1918:
In considering road matters the following orders were made:
It appears that the road up Slate creek, which creek empties into Salmon river about the W.T. Oster ranch, had been closed contrary to law, it was ordered that notice be served on any and all persons obstructing said road to open same forthwith, and that the Prosecuting Attorney proceed under the law to have said road opened.
In the matter of the roads heretofore ordered opened in the Pahsamaroi valley the Prosecuting Attorney is hereby instructed to proceed under the law against any and all persons refusing to open same.