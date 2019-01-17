25 YEARS AGO
Jan. 20, 1994
n A wolf, a dog and three humans came to Challis January 7 to discuss what is known about wolves and how dialogue on the subject can be encouraged.
David Langhorst, assistant director of the Wolf Education and Research Center, explained that his organization has a nonpolitical nature and is more interested in education. He said WERC stands on record as believing there is room for both wolves and humans in the northern Rockies but does not devote itself to political persuasion on the matter. Langhorst said because WERC is interested in establishing a dialogue between wolf proponents and resource users, there are two ranchers on WERC’s board of directors.
Recently WERC applied for a special-use permit to construct and operate a wolf enclosure on the SNRA. They are asking for about 20 acres in the Cherry Creek drainage on Wood River. Their permit calls for the construction of tall chain link fences and the installation of yurts for an office, laboratory and living quarters for a caretaker. A petition was circulated around Challis this winter and received 120 signatures opposing the Forest Service granting the new enclosure.
n A supplemental plan to prevent acid rock drainage at the Thompson Creek molybdenum mine mill will not delay its future reopening, according to the Forest Service. Rumors that the mine will start operations in March have neither been confirmed nor denied by the mine owner.
“It is our intention to begin operations as soon as we can,” Thompson Creek Mining Co. owner F. Steven Mooney said in a telephone conversation with The Challis Messenger on Wednesday. Mooney added that he would “be in touch” when he knows the reopening date, and that’s all he would say now for publication. “We’re not deliberately delaying anything,” he said. “We want to get going as soon as possible.”
Molybdenum prices improved considerably during the last year, Mooney said, and are continuing their upward trend. “It all looks favorable,” he said.
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 16, 1969
n Residents of the Sawtooth Valley and Stanley Basin area no longer dread the long winters. Snow machines have changed winter from a time of dreariness and staying indoors to the most fun-filled time of year.
The Salmon River Snowmobilers organized their club in December 1967 and programmed activities so all members of a family could enjoy the fun regardless of age. They now have a membership of 52 adults and 22 children, and ages range from one to 75 years of age. The club has not devoted all its time to recreation. They have constructed bridges on snow machine trails so others can enjoy their vast winter playground too. Last year they conducted three search and rescue operations, and this year they are organizing a search and rescue team.
On February 1 and 2, the Salmon River Snowmobilers are sponsoring a fun-filled weekend of snow machine events. All proceeds will be used to purchase search and rescue equipment.
n Each month two seniors are chosen by various organizations at Challis High School for boy and girl of the month. Students are picked on the basis of individual qualities, such as dress or personality. Chosen for the month of December for being the biggest flirts were Judy Uresti and Joe Piva.
Previous boys and girls of the month were in September Elaine Cox and Doug James, best dressed; in October Janie Baker and Richard Niece, best personality; and in November, Arla Ivie and Scot Swigert, best performance in senior play.
At the end of the school year, a boy and girl of the year will be chosen.
75 YEARS AGO
Jan. 19, 1944
n In the last letter received by Mr. and Mrs. Donald Rowles from their son, Charles G. Rowles, he stated that he has been transferred to a bomber squadron in the U.S. Navy. Charles, who is a radioman, has been on various bombing expeditions for some time now, but only recently has been assigned to a bomber squadron. He is serving somewhere in the Pacific war zone.
n The following letter was received by Dick Black from Pvt. Dick Bruno, who is serving the U.S. Marines in the South Pacific war zone:
“Dear Dick:
“Hi, Pal! How is everything around the old home town? Things are going as well as can be expected over here.
“We are now at a rest camp resting up after our battle at Tarawa in the Gilberts. We had a pretty tough time as you probably know by the news on the radio and in the papers. We went in with the assault wave and things were pretty hot. We saw plenty of action and we can thank God we are alive to tell about it.
“We had a little mascot with us who helped keep up the morale in the battery. Her name is Siwash and she is a little brown duck, which we got at New Zealand. She done her part while there by knocking the h— out of a Jap duck. We are quite proud of our little mascot, although she does make us pretty sore sometimes. For instance, when we were aboard ship bound for Tarawa, she had a bad habit of waking us up an hour or two before Reveille by sounding off with a series of loud quacks. We felt like throwing our shoes at her, but I guess she thought it her duty to hold Reveille a little early. She also had a very bad habit of spraying the deck with a little “duck paint” and leaving it for us to clean up. She likes her beer as well as the rest of the boys. In fact she was gloriously drunk when she boarded ship.
“I have been around a little since I left. I’ve been in New Caledonia, New Hebrides and New Zealand. We had a fair time there and the girls really treated us swell. The English people there were a little hard to understand until we got used to hearing them talk. They were OK, but give me the girls at home any day.
“I bet you are really having a time with all those girls there. More power to you, kid, wish I were there to help you take care of them.”
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 15, 1919
n James Mavity, deputy sheriff under W. K. Huntington, resigned his position with Mr. Huntington who was retired from office. Custer county was without a sheriff for five days. Mr. Mavity has been named deputy under Sheriff F.W. Cummins.
n Frank W. Cummins, our new sheriff, arrived from Mackay last Thursday and went in quarantine the required four days in the Wm. Peck house which he has rented. Mr. Cummins will move his mother to Challis early in the spring.
n Miss Mary Coryell of this city, who is teacher at the Hooper school in Pahsamaroi, left last Sunday for that place to resume teaching on Monday. The school had been closed for some time on account of the flu.
n The ice crop is being harvested. The unusual cold spell of the past month has produced an excellent crop of ice. Truly it’s an ill wind that does not blow somebody good.
n The management of Dodge Hall is planning a big military ball in honor of the returned soldiers. Watch for the dates and program when the quarantine is lifted.