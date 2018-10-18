25 YEARS AGO
Oct. 21, 1993
n By Wednesday morning, extensive searches of Challis and surrounding areas by hundreds of volunteers and investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies had failed to turn up a single clue about the October 11 disappearance of Stephanie Crane.
The official search was called off Saturday but the investigation continues. In the meantime, a $50,000 reward for Stephanie’s safe return has been posted.
Doyle Lamb (Search command post leader) said there was some disappointment that the search was called off, but “there was no place left to look.” He said if someone turns up a new lead or a new place that they haven’t looked, they will go into action again. Lamb is confident that if the need were to arise, people would still be available.
Stephanie’s mother, Sandi, expressed her appreciation Tuesday and said she couldn’t believe how the community had pulled together in their efforts to help. “I just wish we could get her back,” she said.
David Collins, president of the Kevin Collins Foundation for Missing Children, arrived in Challis Friday morning to help set up a network to carry the search for Stephanie Crane nationwide if necessary. Subsequent to Collins’ arrival, an office for the “Friends of Stephanie” was opened in Room 22 of the junior high building on Main Street, Collins and a handful of volunteers immediately got to work soliciting donations of printing, office supplies and equipment, paper and envelopes. Before the weekend was over, the needed equipment and supplies were here and more than 50,000 fliers with Stephanie’s most recent photo and reward information were on the way to various parts of the state.
Collins knows the pain of losing a child and the frustration of not knowing his fate. His 10-year-old son Kevin was abducted in San Francisco February 10, 1984, and has never been found. The search, however, achieved national attention. Collins said 800 volunteers were on the streets distributing 80,000 fliers the day after his son disappeared. Kevin’s picture was even on the cover of Newsweek.
Collins said he is concerned that many feel everything that can be done to find Stephanie has been done. A lot was done here and many are calling friends and family elsewhere to help. “It’s just starting,” Collins said. “The short term response is done but the long term effort has just begun.”
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 17, 1968
n A slide series on the Middle Fork mountain lion will be shown at the Central Idaho Rod and Gun Club meeting Wednesday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Morris Hornacker, a game biologist who has spent the last four years on the Middle Fork making a study on the mountain lion, will present the series.
n The Bureau of Land Management will hold an election at the Salmon District Office, Salmon, Tuesday, October 29, at 1:30 p.m. to select representatives to the Salmon District Advisory Board.
n The Challis kindergarten’s request for use of one room in the old dorm building was approved, subject to the school having the right to suggest and approve curriculum, at the October 14 meeting of the trustees of Jt. School District 181.
n Shelda Hammond became the bride of Scott Farr at a morning ceremony October 2 in the Community Church, Challis. The Rev. Eugene Bjork performed the rites in front of an altar decked with yellow and white gladiolas in white baskets.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Hammond, Challis, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Farr, Yellow Jacket Ranch, Challis.
75 YEARS AGO
Oct. 20, 1943
n Mrs. Pearl Grubb received a telegram from the War Department yesterday morning stating that her son, Staff Sergeant Frank Grubb, had been reported missing in action in the European war zone and that he had not been heard from since October 8. The wire also stated that if anything more definite was learned of the lad she would be notified at once.
Frank, who is one of two sons of Mr. and Mrs. Dell Grubb, now serving with the armed services, was home a short time ago on furlough, following which he was shipped to England, from which he wrote most interesting letters. One to his aunt Mrs. Henry Nichols and one to his dear friends Mr. and Mrs. Jim Rush were recently published in The Messenger.
n New warning that school buses may not be used to transport students to athletic games, state or county fairs or similar events was issued today by the Office of Defense Transportation.
Many requests for the use of school buses for special purposes led to the new declaration that buses are to be used only to permit teachers and students to attend regular sessions of school.
Joseph B. Eastman, director of the ODT, explained in his recent order that the restriction is necessary so that sufficient bus transportation be available for the duration of the war.
n Last Friday and Saturday were spent by several members of the Forest Personnel in gathering horses off the range east of Challis and the Salmon river. Approximately 100 head of horses have been removed from the range and a considerable number of them have been shipped to market. Messrs. Syd Dowton, Ben Hamilton, John Chivers and Leroy Drake assisted in the ride.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 16, 1918
n Harry A. Bullock, brother of Mrs. M.A. Dillingham, died last Sunday evening at Camp Fremont, California, after an illness of but two days from Spanish Influenza. The remains will be brought to his home at Salmon and are expected to arrive there Friday.
The young man saw his duty to his country and enlisted in its service some three months ago and while not being stricken by a Hun bullet, he nevertheless died in his country’s service – made the last Supreme Sacrifice. The military ritual will be used in the burial service, which will be conducted by the Salmon Council of Defense.
n The Council of Defense held its meeting in the open air last Saturday afternoon and will continue to hold its sessions in the open air so long as the Flu danger exists. The regular meetings are held Tuesday afternoons at 4:30.
n Read the government’s information on Flu on the front page of this issue. It is a duty you owe yourself and your neighbor to become thoroughly conversant with the symptoms of this plague and the best methods of combating it.
n In France
Dear Mother,
Certain events have made it impossible for me to write sooner and suppose you will think the worst has happened. Everything has been on the go here night and day. The barrage firing of the great guns was one continual roar, shaking everything around.
The roads were filled with traffic and Red Cross ambulances. It was a great sight at night, the sky a continual flash of red and great searchlights searching for aircraft. We arrived a few days ago on another battle line. Enough to say these are sights one will never forget. I saw trees over two feet through shot off by great shells. Also the villages a ruin of stones, more goods scattered around than the homes and stores of Mackay and Challis have on hand. Ruined and deserted small cities; big fields of ripened grain with no one harvesting them.
I do not know when you will receive this, those who are not here do not understand. We move any time night or day and sometimes in a great rush. Have eaten and slept with all the odors of the battlefield days old nearby. The boys of the U.S.A. have given them hell. The U.S. soldier has proven that he is as good as he used to be when they fought in ’76 and under Lee and Grant. They have had the Hun on the run for several days.
Was within a mile of Paris. It was quite a treat to me. Although very weary from marching and work, it was good to be away from the front for a short time.
Say hello to your friends and mine.
Please God a short time until we fix our enemies – then home.
Your loving son,
Pierce (Dorgan)