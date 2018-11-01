25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 4, 1993
n Thirty-eight percent of the registered voters in the City of Challis turned out November 2 to elect one mayor and one two-year and two four-year council members.
John E. Walker took the mayor’s seat with 158 votes, while his opponent Charlie Burns received 66. The three write-ins, Peggy Parks, Sandy James and Dave Bergey, each got one vote. Bill Wilson won the two-year term while Harold Devine and Jean Schwartz won the four-year terms.
n Sheriff Al Finley said there are about 40 FBI agents following up on leads across the country. Soon the combined state and federal task force assigned to (Stephanie Crane’s) case will be moving to Idaho Falls and will have an 800 number to receive information from the public.
n The North Custer Hospital District Board visited with a new doctor and his wife, discussed recruiting for the future and agonized over a $70 bill in their regular meeting October 29.
Dr. David Richmond, oncologist, and his wife Kathy, who is a licensed nurse, came to the board meeting to visit about Dr. Richmond’s recent agreement with Western Montana to work at the Challis clinic. Richmond has agreed to work two days a month and to help with coverage when Physician’s Assistant Jim VanArk goes on vacation. Friday will be Richmond’s first day at the office.
50 YEARS AGO
Oct. 31, 1968
n The Challis City Police Department gives notice that citations will be issued to persons not yielding to emergency vehicles and those getting in the way at fires. Chief of Police Lloyd Todd said both the ambulance drivers and the volunteer fire department have been hampered in operations by followers.
State law also prohibits following fire apparatus. The law states that the driver of any vehicle other than one on official business shall not follow any fire apparatus traveling in response to a fire alarm closer than 500 feet or drive into or park within the block where the fire apparatus has stopped to answer a fire alarm. The law further states that no vehicle shall be driven over any unprotected hose of a fire department when laid down on any street, or private driveway, to be used at any fire or alarm of fire, without the consent of the fire department official in command.
n Funeral Services for David Allen Philps, 66, were held at the Challis Community Church on Monday, October 28, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Eugene Bjork officiating. Mr. Philps passed away suddenly in Steele Memorial Hospital in Salmon on October 24. He had been confined for one week. The past 25 years he has seldom been free from pain. Regardless of his handicap, he was always cheerful with a ready smile to give a helping hand and do some kind deed to brighten the path of the other fellow.
Mr. Philps was born in Challis, Idaho, on May 4, 1902, the son of Dr. Robert W. and Ethel Thompson Philps. On June 1, 1941, he was married to Wanza Newton in Challis. The couple made their home on the Philps ranch near Challis where Mr. Philps raised livestock. He was a member of the Community Church, the Round Valley Grange and the Modern Woodmen of America.
Survivors are his mother, Ethel Philps, Challis; his wife, Wanza Philps; the following children: Richard A. Philps, attending Idaho State University, Marvin Philps, with the United States Army in Vietnam, and Cheryl K. Philps, Challis; four sisters: Laura Bishop, Challis, Anabel Corrigan, Terreton, Ethel McFarland, Carmen, and Roberta Green, Ketchum; several nieces and nephews;and one aunt, Elizabeth Chivers, Challis.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 3, 1943
n Civilian Air Patrol planes are arriving at Salmon and the search is going forward for the four-motored bomber, which is believed to have crashed somewhere northeast of Salmon a little over a week ago. All of the crew members parachuted to safety and were picked up in the Lemhi Valley over a distance of many miles.
According to a report given out, it is understood that the plane was lost and the fuel supply was running low when the members bailed out about 4 a.m. The plane was on a flight from Oklahoma to Washington. It is understood that from eight to ten CAP planes are at the Salmon airport at this time and are covering the entire country in that area in an effort to locate the crashed plane.
After the crew members were picked up by Bill Hammer and various other Lemhi county residents, they were taken directly to the Pocatello air base, where their reports were made to the commanding officer. Pilot Lionel Deen, CAP pilot of Twin Falls, was a member of the CAP which was located in Challis when (another) Flying Fortress crashed in the Crane Basin country, after a crew of nine had bailed out over the rugged Middle Fork country. One member of that crew was never found or heard of after he bailed out, but the other eight were rescued from that country by CAP fliers.
n Information received in Challis the first of the week was that the Ford Motor company of Detroit had sold the Redbird mine on Squaw Creek above Clayton to the Guggenheim interests in New York. The purchase price of the large lead mine is not known. This mine has been lying idle, with only W. E. Sullivan as caretaker, for many years following the purchase of it by the Ford interests. Negotiations for the sale of the mine have been opened on various occasions with different interests for several years, but up to this sale, nothing conclusive was every done.
n Mr. and Mrs. Edward O’Neal of Pahsamaroi Valley had a pleasant surprise Monday morning when their son, Bill, walked in. He has been employed as a diamond driller in Alaska for about a year and a half. It is said he will remain in this section for the present at least.
n Charllie Pfeiffer was host at a birthday party one day last week when several of his young friends gathered in the back yard of the Pfeiffer home where “Buzz” Pfeiffer acted as chief cook and served the youngsters barbecued venison steaks, roast potatoes, etc. for refreshments. The lads reported they had a fine time.
100 YEARS AGO
Oct. 30, 1918
n Last Tuesday, Pahsimaroi Valley was quarantined. No (Spanish influenza) cases have been reported there as yet. A very rigid quarantine has been established at Salmon. Several deaths from “Flu” have occurred there. Mackay has been quarantined. A quarantine guard was posted on Willow Creek summit on Wednesday.
John Steele’s wife and youngest baby died at Mackay this week – victims of the “Flu.” The sympathy of all is extended the bereaved husband.
Louigi Giampedraglia, who died at his home near Bayhorse, was buried in the Challis cemetery the latter part of last week. They sympathy of all goes out to the bereaved wife and little ones.
Mary Coryell is spending the “Flu” vacation with the home folks.