25 YEARS AGO
Nov. 11, 1993
• For the past week, word on the street has suggested Cyprus Minerals was looking to sell their Thompson Creek property. A press release issued on Monday confirmed the scuttlebutt and Thompson Creek’s new owner is Tonopah Mineral Resources LLC, a new company owned by Denver businessman F. Steven Mooney.
Mike Rounds, public relations director with Cyprus Minerals, explained that when Cyprus and Amax Inc. began negotiating a merger in May, their holdings became subject to review by the Department of Justice. Both Cyprus and Amax are molybdenum producers and between the two companies had two primary moly mines (Thompson Creek and an Amax mine in Henderson, Colorado) and three concentrate roasting facilities. In addition to Cyprus letting go of Thompson Creek, Amax agreed to sell their roasting facility in Langeloth, Pennsylvania (also to Tonopah Mineral Resources).
• To present day residents and tourists the façade of Challis hasn’t changed much but the inner social structure is much different. This is also the case with the surrounding little towns. May once had a bank, a thriving general merchandise store, a large hotel and cafés. Leslie and Darlington were both thriving little towns, but the coming of oiled roads and cars spelled their doom.
When horses were the only means of travel, a trip to May consumed much of a day for the ranchers in that valley and was planned several days in advance; the same with the other towns mentioned. Challis, being the county seat, was spared that demise. Also, the residents of the adjoining towns of Clayton, Cobalt and Patterson bought supplies in Challis, and when their children became high school age, they attended school in Challis.
Radios didn't come to Challis until 1930. Amos and Andy and Fibber McGee and Mollie were favorites, and sometimes if a big event was scheduled, several families would sit around the radio and listen. It was a social event. Lots of fudge, ice cream and popcorn was consumed. Men were especially interested in the fights.
Card parties seem to be the only events that have continued. As far back as I can remember, the townsfolk held dinner parties and later played cards.
When I was growing up, there were several important dances the entire community supported. We had two large dance halls. The Dodge Hall was across from the Community Church. It had a wonderful hardwood floor, a large stage where plays were produced and an adjacent room where coffee, sandwiches and cakes were served at midnight. This hall burned to the ground in the late 50s. The other hall was the IOOF Hall.
—The History Corner by Roberta Green
50 YEARS AGO
Nov. 7, 1968
• The Challis Vikings in their Homecoming game Friday swamped the Butte Pirates by a score of 41 to 6.
• Custer County voters in the general election Tuesday gave Republican Richard Nixon a 326 vote lead for President of the United States over Democrat Hubert Humphrey’s 385 votes. AIP presidential candidate George Wallace received 327 votes.
In the legislative race, Mrs. Helen McKinney won out in her write-in campaign over Piero Piva. Piva tallied the most votes in Custer County, but McKinney carried Lemhi County with enough votes to retain her post in the legislature. Incumbent Fred Leuzinger, who has served as county commissioner from the second district for 32 years, was defeated by John Rovetto, a Democrat, by 10 votes.
75 YEARS AGO
Nov. 10, 1943
• Mrs. Nick Kaiser received a communication from the Navy Department the first of the week that her son, Leslie Floyd Bartlett, chief electrician’s mate serving with the United States Navy, had been killed in action on September 11, 1943, while on duty with the fleet in the Gulf of Salerno (off the southwest coast of Italy).
According to information received, Bartlett was serving on a warship that was engaged in battle when an enemy bomb struck a gun turret where he was on duty. More details of his death were not given, but the communication stated that when more details are reported, Mrs. Kaiser would be notified. He was serving his second enlistment in the U.S. Navy, having been in the service seven years.
• Consumers and dealers have been urged to cooperate in an effort to alleviate suffering in homes and public institutions which may be without coal.
“Consumers who have any coal are urgently requested to refrain from ordering more when their neighbors may be without any,” Harold L. Ickes, Solid Fuels Administrator for War, said recently. Retail coal dealers have been asked to check the fuel supply of their customers to discover where the need for coal is most acute. Dealers in communities where coal has been short and where the weather has turned cold have been directed to get in touch with the Area Distribution Manger of the Solid Fuels Administration so the limited amount of coal may be distributed where most needed.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 6, 1918
GERMANY GIVES UP!
• The following Associated Press dispatch arrived here about noon on Thursday, November 7th, 1918: “Germany surrenders to General Foch, signed the armistice, stacked up arms and quit the war.”
Just one day less than four months after the Yanks started yanking, the Huns throw down their guns and frantically shout "Kamerad."
With bells ringing, flags flying and salvo after salvo of shots fired, our citizens joyfully parade the streets. Boys and old men, girls and old ladies, citizen patriots from every walk in life participate in the festival of peace and lend helping hands in the hanging and burning of the "Beast of Berlin." Patriotic songs welled from a hundred throats and thus passed the ending of the most joyous day and the bloodiest, cruelest war the world has ever known.
Thousands of mothers sent up a fervent prayer of thanks to God for the safe return of their boy heroes who fought and bled on the shell-torn battlefields of France that right should conquer over might and freedom might not perish.
• Mrs. M. A. Dillingham and two children, Henry Dale and Bonnie Jean, who went to Salmon some time ago to be in attendance at the funeral of Mrs. Dillingham’s brother, have each contracted Spanish Influenza.
• Several Mackay men were arrested the fore part of the week by Sheriff Huntington, charged with violating the quarantine law. They were released Wednesday morning by order of Judge Cowen. Their cases will be tried when the “Flu” epidemic is over.
• All children under 14 are requested to stay in their own yards until the “Flu” is stamped out. This action is taken by the Health Board to prevent the spread of the disease should it appear in this locality.