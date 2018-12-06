25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1993
n Stephanie Crane’s story will air nationally Saturday on a Fox network program called Front Page. Paul Gallagher, associate producer of the program, came to Challis on Tuesday to interview the Sheriff’s Office, see the Friends of Stephanie Office and visit with the Crane family.
Gallagher said his program is doing a story on missing children and will focus on the differing levels of publicity certain cases get. He said Front Page will contrast the Polly Klaas abduction in Petaluma and Stephanie’s case here in Challis. Both youngsters turned up missing about the same time, but the Petaluma case received a great deal of publicity while Challis’ tragic event received less exposure.
n The North Custer Hospital District board took one more step towards obtaining Rural Health Certification for the clinic in Challis. One major benefit of Rural Health Certification is that a physician just out of residency can work off some student loans by practicing in a rural area such as Challis.
n ’Tis the season to be jolly unless you’re one of the many who have come down with this season’s influenza du jour.
The bug without a name has crept in and come to challenge the immune systems of young and old alike. Strangely enough, the adolescent segment of the community has escaped widespread infection. Challis High School reports the absences within their ranks are about normal; i.e., around 10 a day. Across the parking lot at the elementary school, it has been a different story. Elementary Principal Jim Espe reported that on Tuesday there were 71 students home in bed, which constitutes 29 percent of the enrollment. Monday had seen the day’s end total at 75 missing from action.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5, 1968
n The Challis Vikings will open the 1968-69 basketball season with the Salmon Savages in Salmon this Saturday. Coach Dow Dean said that his probable starting lineup for the opening game would include four returning lettermen Bill McGowan, 5’8” guard; Mike Anderson, 6’ forward; Doug James, 5’11” guard; and Jim Stark, 6’2” center. Also on the starting lineup will be Orval Rice, a 5’9” guard and forward.
Other varsity players include Gary Kimble, 5’11” forward; Doug Hammond, 5’10” forward; Bill Ebberts, 5’6” guard; Ronnie King, 5’10” forward; Raymond Whalen, 6’ center; Jack Ivie, 5’10” forward; Greg Landon, 5’9” forward; and Bob Piva, 5’5” guard.
n The Salmon River Electric Cooperative line crew recently installed a meter for the construction of a new home on the Lynn Wilson Ranch near town. This was the 1,000th meter installation by the cooperative in its service area. Vernon Winter, a local building contractor, is constructing the new all-electric home for the Wilsons. The Wilson family has operated a cattle ranch in the Challis and Stanley areas for many years. The new Wilson connection is the fiftieth meter installed by Salmon River Electric this year.
n The youths of Idaho have started a project called SOLVA, which stands for the student organization to lower the voting age. These young people feel that at 18 years old, one is mature enough and well versed enough in government affairs to vote for government officials. Challis High received a letter from Pocatello High School asking it to join in this campaign.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1943
n The annual Barn Yard Frolic, held Saturday evening by the Odd Fellows of Challis, was a great success, all reports state. About $165 was taken in at the dance. Expenses amounted to around $35. The Odd Fellows are buying War Bonds with all the money they can raise.
Considerable merriment was witnessed during the hog calling contest, which was open only to lady hog callers. Quite a few entries were registered before the time for the calling approached. Among them were Mary Jo and Leabelle Scott, Lena Bradshaw, Ruby Piva, Della Reed and two Smith girls from the Pahsimeroi. The prize for the calling contest was won by Mary Jo Scott.
Franklin Nickerson of Mackay was seen about the streets of Challis on that evening, carrying a rooster under his arm, and it was reported that later he swapped the rooster for a ticket to the Frolic. Jimmy Bradley swapped a pig for a ticket. Also several other hens and roosters were swapped for tickets, so that as the evening went on, quite a collection of livestock and poultry was accumulated.
n The old sawmill boiler from up Garden creek has been added to the “scrap bank” at the forest office. The Challis forest service crew brought the boiler down last Friday. Ranger Cusick of the Clayton District, attended to official business at the office Tuesday. Art brought down between 50 and 60 deer hides he had collected in the Clayton section. The hides will be used to make warm clothing for the armed forces.
100 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20, 1918
n Just as we go to press, we learn of the death of three more of our young heroes. Private Tom Gossi was killed in action in France on Oct. 3rd. Corporal Dan Eby died Oct. 23 somewhere in France of lobar pneumonia. Ray Clark died of shell shock in a hospital in France on Oct. 16. Private Walter Klug is officially reported as missing since Oct. 2nd, but a letter received from him written from a hospital in France on Oct. 14th states that he had been wounded and gassed.
Nov. 27, 1918
n Last Friday evening at the home of Mrs. Cameron in this city occurred the death of Mrs. Pete Fourcade from complications arising from child birth. Interment was made in the Challis cemetery on Saturday, November 24th, the service being conducted by the Rebekah lodge of this city, of which the deceased was a member. Elvira Campbell Fourcade was born on August 11, 1895, at Clayton, Idaho, and on May 21st, 1917, at Clayton she was united in marriage to Mr. Pete Fourcade, a prominent sheep man of the Pahsimaroi valley.
n Word arrived in this city last Wednesday from Washington to the effect that Albert Smith of Clayton was killed in action on November 7th. Julius Zilkey is reported missing in action since October 9th. A letter received from Joe McGowan, dated “somewhere in France” October 16th, stated that he was on his way to the front line trenches.