Election 2022 Idaho Governor

Idaho Gov. Brad Little declares victory in the gubernatorial primary during the Republican Party's primary election celebration.

 Kyle Green photo

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term on Nov. 8.

The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and independent antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy.


