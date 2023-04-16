Death Penalty Firing Squad

The execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution Warden Randy Blades is shown outside the execution chamber at the prison in Boise in this Oct. 20, 2011, photo.

 Jessie L. Bonner/AP file photo

BOISE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allowing execution by firing squad, making Idaho the latest state to turn to older methods of capital punishment amid a nationwide shortage of lethal-injection drugs.

The Legislature passed the measure March 20 with a veto-proof majority. Under it, firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections.


