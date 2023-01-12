brad little

Little

BOISE—Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced proposals for property tax relief, education funding and efforts to fight the influx of illegal fentanyl during his annual State of the State address on Monday.

The Republican governor’s speech, where he outlines his top budget and policy priorities, kicks off Idaho’s legislative session each year.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.