Custer County Commissioners have paved the way for North Custer Rural Fire District to apply for a $500,000 community development block grant to build a new Challis fire station, estimated to cost $1,174,000.
The fire district has set aside $649,000 of reserves as its contribution to the project. It purchased 4.5 acres on Blue Mountain Road at the edge of the city. Custer County plans to do excavation and site preparation work as an in-kind match.
If the grant application is approved in April, construction could begin next summer, Project Manager Rick Miller of The Development Company said at a Tuesday public hearing on the issue.
The fire district’s application will first be reviewed by personnel at the Idaho Department of Commerce before going to a governor’s advisory council. If the council agrees the project is needed, it will ask the fire district to submit an addendum to the project schedule and advise local officials to begin environmental and archaeological surveys.
There is no guarantee the grant will be awarded, Miller said, but state officials who have toured the existing Challis fire hall agree that a larger one is needed. The fire hall across from the Custer County Courthouse on Ninth Street is not up to code, is too small and has no room for expansion, fire district officials have said.
The proposed new 100-by-100 foot hall would have eight bays to accommodate new larger engines, North Custer District Fire Chief Launna Gunderson said.
More than 63 percent of the fire district’s residents meet federal low- to moderate-income guidelines. It’s good because it makes the district eligible to apply for the grant, but it’s also harder for people to live on low incomes, county officials pointed out.