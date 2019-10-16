Two damaged gates at Mackay Dam are on track to be replaced now that the county has received a $117,167 grant for the work.
The grant requires a 25 percent match from the county, bringing the total amount for the initial work to $156,223.
Custer County Emergency Manager Mike Graham said county and irrigation district officials discovered that two of the six gates didn’t work when Mackay Reservoir was emptied in the spring of 2017 after record snowfall caused extensive flooding throughout Custer County. Disaster declarations were made because of flood damage and that opened the door for county officials to seek grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In the spring of 2017, Custer County officials were notified by state officials and the National Weather Service there could be an issue with Mackay Reservoir because of the volume of water coming out of snowmelt. Those state and federal officials “wanted us to ask the Big Lost River Irrigation District to drain the dam,” Graham said. Those conversations were taking place near the beginning of irrigation season — not the best time to think about turning off water to farm land.
But, the reservoir was drained that spring, to the point “where the creeks were dry,” Graham said. “Twenty-eight days later we had water going over the spillway.” In less than a month, the reservoir had refilled, proving the predictions right.
In addition to the grant for the reservoir and dam work, Custer County qualified for another $1.7 million from FEMA. Much of that was distributed to the road and bridge departments in the county and to cities.
Gathering information for state and federal officials and documenting the damage to the reservoir from the flooding has been a two-year process, Graham said. Work on Custer County’s application was slowed because FEMA personnel from the Northwest were assigned to focus on other major disasters that have occurred in the last two years, he said.
“But we kept plugging away,” Graham said. This year’s work is phase 1 of the work planned at the dam, Graham said. His original request to FEMA was for $5 million to replace all the gates and do other work.
“FEMA said ‘do it in phases,’” he said. So that’s the plan in place tody. Phase 1 pays for the engineering work. The end result of phase 1 will be a written plan that determines how to replace the gates. He expects that to be completed by next fall.
Preparing the plan will involve coordination with a lot of federal agencies, he said. Planners will need to figure out how to shut the water off without affecting irrigators. Similar projects have been done at many dams around the country, Graham said. The water in the reservoir can be contained in a temporary structure to allow work to occur while still delivering water.
Phase 2 will be about a $1.5 million project, Graham said, to pay for the gate replacements. He intends to apply for that grant next fall.
Graham estimated that it would take a year from the time the plan was approved and all the money in place to actually do the work at the dam and reservoir, from prep work to completion.